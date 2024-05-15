Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") announces the final results from its 2024 annual meeting held on May 14, 2024 (the "Meeting").
The following six nominees were elected as directors of Trican to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Trican, or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|Thomas M. Alford
|55,023,356
|89.25%
|6,628,490
|10.75%
|Trudy M. Curran
|58,639,836
|95.32%
|2,880,522
|4.68%
|Bradley P.D. Fedora
|61,116,089
|99.35%
|403,007
|0.66%
|Michael J. McNulty
|58,664,188
|95.36%
|2,855,008
|4.64%
|Stuart G. O'Connor
|60,739,926
|98.73%
|780,387
|1.27%
|Deborah S. Stein
|44,425,530
|72.21%
|17,093,711
|27.79%
At the Meeting, shareholders also voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Trican, with Votes For totaling 55,010,750 Trican Shares representing 85.47% of the Trican Shares voted. An advisory vote to accept Trican's approach to executive compensation was approved by shareholders with Votes For totaling 57,505,501 Trican Shares representing 93.46% of the Trican Shares Voted.
ABOUT TRICAN
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.
