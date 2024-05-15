Wondershare Technology: Wondershare showcases its Enterprise Solution Excellence at VivaTech 2024 in Paris

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a leading developer of creative and productivity software solutions, today announced its participation in VivaTech 2024, Europe's biggest technology and startup event,. Wondershare is set to demonstrate its unwavering dedication to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and corporate clients at VivaTech 2024. The event will take place from May 22nd to 25th, 2024, at Hall One-M14, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

Under the theme "Get Work Done Fast and Unleash Furious Creativity" Wondershare will unveil the latest version of its flagship creative and productivity suite, featuring Filmora, PDFelement, and Edraw.

Wondershare's commitment to excellence is further underscored by the recent accolades received by PDFelement and HiPDF, with 58 G2 Awards, including the prestigious Leaders award and Highest Users Adoption recognition.

Meanwhile, Filmora has launched a new desktop update, enhancing user experience with key UI/UX improvements and intelligent color grading options. This update includes hundreds of filters and LUTs, catering to marketers, educators, and creators of all levels. By integrating Microsoft AI by adding the personal speech feature in, Filmora will continuously bring in surprises to the esteemed users.

Additionally, Wondershare Edraw continues to uphold its reputation by introducing EdrawMax's new AI-native page for instant diagram creation. Users can input text and receive a diagram in 10 seconds that can be downloaded and edited for customization. Meanwhile, EdrawMax has expanded to include 24 AI diagram types, such as flowcharts, mind maps, timelines, and more.

"As VivaTech 2024 approaches, we eagerly anticipate showcasing our latest innovations. We extend a warm welcome to our prestigious clients and users to visit our booth. It's a prime opportunity to experience firsthand how our products can revolutionize workflows and unleash your full potential." - Iris L, PR Director at Wondershare.

For media inquiries, please contact Irisl@wondershare.com.

About Wondershare

As a renowned global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 150 countries, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more.

