Alset Capital Inc. Announces Extended Engagement of Corporate Awareness Providers, Including US and German Providers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Alset Capital Inc. (TSXV:KSUM)(OTC PINK:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended its engagements of multiple corporate awareness providers, including Omni8 Communications Inc. DBA Omni8 Global ("OMNI8"), Shore Thing Media LLC ("STM"), and Aktiencheck.de AG ("Aktiencheck") (Together referred to as the "Corporate Awareness Providers").

"We are pleased to engage Corporate Awareness Providers as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our visibility and strengthen our corporate communications program." said Morgan Good, CEO of Alset. "We believe that a robust corporate communications strategy is essential in increasing our shareholder base and overall awareness of our Company's endeavors."

OMNI 8

Further to the Company's news release of March 27, 2024, the Company has extended its engagement (the "OMNI8 Extended Term") of OMNI8 Communications Inc. to assist Alset to develop a corporate marketing strategy and provide marketing and public relations advisory services, help coordinate marketing, news flow and events, making introductions to Omni8's network of media contacts, internet and social media marketers and other such providers, as well as to assistwith various other public relations efforts. Alset shall pay OMNI8 a total of CAD $100,000 for the OMNI8 Extended Term, which shall run for a period of 2 months and shall commence on the later of May 8, 2024 and the date the OMNI8 Extended Term is accepted for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange. OMNI8 is a British Columbia based company and is headed by Ryan Johnson.

As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, OMNI8 (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to OMNI8 as compensation for its marketing services. For more information on the Company's engagement of OMNI8, please refer to its news release of March 27, 2024.

Shore Thing Media

Further to the Company's news release of March 27, 2024, the Company has extended it engagement (the "STM Extended Term") of Shore Thing Media LLC to coordinate with the Company's management concerning marketing ideas, re-distribution of press releases and memorandum describing the Company's business together with such other materials as may be reasonably required for marketing of the Company.

The STM Extended Term shall run for two months, commencing on the later of May 15, 2024, or on approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. In consideration for the STM Extended Term, the Company will pay STM a total marketing budget of USD $150,000 on May 15, 2024. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, STM (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to STM as compensation for its marketing services. For more information on the Company's engagement of STM, please refer to its news release of March 27, 2024.

Aktiencheck

Further to the Company's news release of March 27, 2024, the Company has also extended its engagement (the "Aktiencheck Extended Term") of Aktiencheck.de AG to provide a European market awareness program. The European marketing campaign will include include editorial write-ups and distribution, standalone email marketing campaigns, search engine marketing, native advertising. These efforts will be focused on disseminating editorial reports to active investors.

The Aktiencheck Extended Term shall run for two-months, commencing on the later of May 15, 2024, or on approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. In consideration for the Aktiencheck Extended Term, the Company will pay Aktiencheck a total marketing budget of €50,000 on May 15, 2024. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Aktiencheck (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Aktiencheck as compensation for its marketing services. For more information on the Company's engagement of Aktiencheck, please refer to its news release of March 27, 2024.

About Alset Capital Inc.

Alset Capital Inc. is an investment issuer that is focused on investment in diversified industries such as technology, healthcare, industrial, special situations, operating businesses through both debt and equity using cash resources or shares in its capital. The Company is led by an experienced, entrepreneurial group of executives having a diverse industry and capital markets background.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, the intended services to be provided by each of Omni8, Aktienchek and STM, the consideration to be paid to each of Omni8, Aktiencheck and STM and the Company obtaining TSXV approval. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

