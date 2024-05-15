

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) said that median overall survival of 5.49 months observed in patients with a TP53 mutation receiving an Iomab-B led allogeneic bone marrow transplant compared to 1.66 months in patients that did not receive Iomab-B in the Phase 3 SIERRA Trial.



The company noted that long-term efficacy results in older patients with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia also observed in the SIERRA trial.



ATNM closed Tuesday's regular trading at $9.89 up $1.03 or 11.63%. In the after-hours trading the stock further gained $0.73 or 7.38%.



Actinium stated that the results from the Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B have been accepted for an oral presentation and poster presentation at the 2024 European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress being held June 13 - 16, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.



The Phase 3 SIERRA trial enrolled 153 patients ages 55 and above with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) and compared outcomes of patients receiving an Iomab-B led bone marrow transplant (BMT) to those of patients receiving physician's choice of care in the control arm.



Across all patients in SIERRA study, only patients receiving an Iomab-B led BMT achieved the trial's primary endpoint of durable complete remission with these patients having 92% 1-year survival and 69% 2-year survival with statistically significant higher event free survival.



The SIERRA trial enrolled high-risk patients including those with one or more of the following: a TP53 mutation, advanced age up to 77 years old, complex cytogenetics and prior therapy including venetoclax and other targeted agents.



