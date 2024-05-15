DSM B.V. publishes 2023 Annual Report

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM B.V. ('DSM') today announces the publication of its 2023 Annual Report.

DSM completed a merger of equals with Firmenich International SA on May 8, 2023, forming dsm-firmenich AG, a leader in nutrition, health and beauty. DSM, as a subsidiary of dsm-firmenich AG, continues to publish an annual report to meet financial and regulatory obligations.

KPMG performed an audit of the financial statements.

The full version of the 2023 annual report is available on the DSM website: https://www.dsm.com/corporate/investors/results-center/results-presentations.htmlreports

