DSM B.V. publishes 2023 Annual Report

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM B.V. ('DSM') today announces the publication of its 2023 Annual Report.

dsm-firmenich logo

DSM completed a merger of equals with Firmenich International SA on May 8, 2023, forming dsm-firmenich AG, a leader in nutrition, health and beauty. DSM, as a subsidiary of dsm-firmenich AG, continues to publish an annual report to meet financial and regulatory obligations.

KPMG performed an audit of the financial statements.

The full version of the 2023 annual report is available on the DSM website: https://www.dsm.com/corporate/investors/results-center/results-presentations.htmlreports

For more information

Media enquiries: media@dsm-firmenich.com
Investor relations enquiries: investors@dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. The information provided in this press release is provided as of the date of its issue. Furthermore, the information provided in this press release qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. DSM does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement provided in this press release unless required by law. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071772/dsm_firmenich_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm-bv-publishes-2023-annual-report-302145171.html

