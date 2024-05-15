

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German science and technology major Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) reported that its profit after income tax for the first quarter of 2024 declined 12.5% to 699 million euros from 800 million euros in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share were 1.60 euros down from 1.83 euros in the previous year.



Quarterly earnings per share pre declined to 2.06 euros from 2.36 euros last year.



Group sales for the first quarter decreased by about 3.3% to 5.12 billion euros from the prior year. Organic sales for the quarter were down 1.2%. Foreign exchange effects, mainly from the Chinese renminbi, had a negative impact of 2.0% on the sales development.



The company confirmed qualitative guidance for fiscal year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, Merck expects to return to organic sales and earnings growth for the Group.



The company projects annual earnings per share pre to be in the range of 8.05 euros to 9.10 euros.



It expects annual EBITDA pre to be in a range of 5.7 billion euros to 6.3 billion euros with organic growth of 1% to 7% and negative foreign exchange effects of -4% to -1%.



The company anticipates annual net sales to be in a range of 20.6 billion euros to 22.1 billion euros with organic growth of 1% to 5% and foreign exchange effects of -3% to 0%.



