

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON SE (EONGY.PK), on Wednesday, reported that Q1 adjusted Group EBITDA of EUR2.7 billion was slightly above the prior year, primarily driven by investment-led growth and operating improvements.



Adjusted Group net income of around EUR1 billion was at roughly the prior-year level.



The company again underscored its growth strategy and significantly increased its investments year-over-year to further propel the energy transition.



E.ON CFO Marc Spieker said, 'E.ON has gotten off to a robust start in the new financial year. Three-month operating earnings in all of our segments were in line with our expectations. This again highlights the success of our investment and growth strategy. E.ON therefore affirms its guidance for the current financial year.'



Further, the company affirmed its full-year 2024 guidance. E.ON continues to project adjusted Group EBITDA of EUR8.8 billion - EUR9.0 billion and adjusted Group net income of EUR2.8 billion - EUR3.0 billion. This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR1.07 to EUR1.15.



In addition, the group confirmed its planned investments of about EUR7.2 billion for full-year 2024; a significant increase compared to the total investments of EUR6.4 billion in the financial year 2023. E.ON is also planning to invest a total of EUR42 billion across Europe through 2028.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken