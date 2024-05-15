EQS-News: Multitude SE
/ Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Multitude Group publishes restated interim results for 2023 due to prior period adjustments and changes in presentation
Helsinki, 15 May 2024 - Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") announces that in 2023 the Group changed its accounting policies, particularly regarding the presentation of the financial statements as well as corrected certain identified errors. These changes led to the presentation of the 2023 financial statements in the new format, including the restatement of the comparative statements for the year ended on 31 December 2022.
This document aims to provide an overview of these changes, their reasons, and the impact into comparative interim periods of Q1 2023, H1 2023, and 9M 2023 (see sections a) and b)).
In addition to these changes, Multitude restructured its organisational structure as of 1 January 2024. As a result, there is a restatement of comparative interim disclosures of reportable segments for the comparative periods of Q1 2023, H1 2023, 9M 2023 and full year 2023 (see section c).
a) Change in accounting policy - Adoption of new presentation:
In 2023, the Group undertook a strategic initiative to enhance the presentation of its financial statements, with the aim of providing reliable and more relevant information about the Group's financial position and performance, aligning the presentation of primary statements with the common practice within the financial industry. As a result, the Group, starting with the financial year ended on 31 December 2023:
These adjustments need to be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for 2023.
b) Correction of prior period errors:
The following corrections have been made:
1. Inclusion of collection costs in the calculation of expected credit losses
Previously, the Group recognised collection costs as incurred and presented them in general and administrative expense. Debt collection costs are considered incremental and directly attributable to the recovery of cash flows of the granted loans in the event of a default, and as such, they should rather be incorporated into the estimate of the expected credit losses. After the correction, debt collection costs are included in the calculation of expected credit losses by incorporating them in the net expected cash flows of loans to customers to which the collection costs directly relate to.
2. Classification of reminder fees as interest income
The Group has revised its treatment of reminder fees. Historically, these fees have been classified as fee and commission income in the statement of profit or loss and accounted for under IFRS 15. Reminder fees are a standard feature of loans to customers, and they are collected from the inception of the loan contract over the lifetime of loan similarly to interest. From the financial year ended 31 December 2023 onwards, the Group accounts for these fees in line with IFRS 9 and factors the reminder fees in the calculation of interest income by applying the effective interest method.
3. Scoring costs
Scoring costs consist of credit information, credit rating and similar checks conducted when a client applies for a loan or product and reaches a certain stage in this process. Historically, scoring costs have been recognised as incurred and presented in general and administrative expense. However, whenever such scoring costs relate to a loan which is granted to the client, the costs should be treated as a directly attributable transaction cost to such loan and should be included in the loan balance at inception and in the calculation of the effective interest rate of that loan, thus decreasing the interest income. This restatement only applies to scoring costs related to loans issued.
These changes, together with any potential impact in recognised deferred taxes, have been applied consistently, by adjusting the comparative period and the opening balances for the earliest period presented for each affected financial statement line item.
The following tables show the restatement of consolidated statements of financial position for interim periods of Q1 2023, H1 2023 and 9M 2023 due to the change in accounting policy (a) and correction of prior period errors (b).
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position for Q1 2023
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position for Q1 2023
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position for H1 2023
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position for H1 2023
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position for 9M 2023
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position for 9M 2023
The following tables show the restatement of consolidated statements of profit or loss for interim periods of Q1 2023, H1 2023 and 9M 2023 due to the change in accounting policy (a) and correction of prior period errors (b).
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss for Q1 2023
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss for Q1 2023
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss for H1 2023
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss for H1 2023
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss for 9M 2023
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss for 9M 2023
The following tables show the restatement of consolidated statements of cash flows for interim periods of Q1 2023, H1 2023 and 9M 2023 due to the change in accounting policy (a) and correction of prior period errors (b).
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows for Q1 2023
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows for Q1 2023
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows for H1 2023
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows for H1 2023
Restatement of condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows for 9M 2023
Description of adjustments to condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows for 9M 2023
c) Changes in organisational structure
In November 2023, Multitude announced plans to improve its organisational structure and introduce a new business unit, Wholesale banking. This was done by reorganising part of the SweepBank business. Operational since January 1, 2024, the new business unit is active under the Multitude Bank brand and offers two products: Secured Debt and a Payment Solution.
Simultaneously, in its financial reports, the Group renamed the Ferratum business unit to the Consumer banking business unit while keeping the brand Ferratum. CapitalBox's business unit was renamed SME banking, keeping CapitalBox as the brand name. The reorganisation led to the reallocation of revenues, direct expenses and receivables of Prime Loans to Ferratum, Sales Finance to CapitalBox and the redistribution of overhead costs among the three business units. These changes have been incorporated into the segment reporting, and the financial results of business units for the comparative periods have been restated to ensure comparability.
The following tables show the restatement of profit or loss disclosure of operating and reportable segments for interim periods of Q1 2023, H1 2023, 9M 2023 and full year 2023 due to the change in accounting policy, amendment of prior period error and change in organisational structure.
Restatement of operating and reportable segments for Q1 2023
Description of adjustments to operating and reportable segments for Q1 2023
Restatement of operating and reportable segments for H1 2023
Description of adjustments to operating and reportable segments for H1 2023
Restatement of operating and reportable segments for 9M 2023
Description of adjustments to operating and reportable segments for 9M 2023
Restatement of operating and reportable segments for 2023
Description of adjustments to operating and reportable segments for full year 2023
Contact:
Lasse Mäkelä
About Multitude SE:
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'.
Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Datei: Restatement 2024 stock exchange release
15.05.2024 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finnland
|E-Mail:
|ir@multitude.com
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|ISIN:
|FI4000106299
|WKN:
|A1W9NS
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1903213
|Ende der Mitteilung
|/ EQS News-Service
1903213 15.05.2024 CET/CEST