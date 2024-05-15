

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported that its first quarter adjusted net income declined to 801 million euros from 1.32 billion euros in the prior year, reflecting lower earnings in the Flexible Generation segment.



Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was 1.71 billion euros down from 2.31 billion euros in the previous year.



The company confirmed its outlook for 2024 and its target of paying a dividend of 1.10 euros per share for the current fiscal year.



At the Capital Markets Day on 28 November 2023, RWE forecasted adjusted EBITDA within a range of 5.2 billion euros to 5.8 billion euros. The company maintained the guidance, although RWE expects to close at the lower end of the forecast range. The reason for this is that electricity prices have dropped significantly since November 2023. Annual adjusted net income is expected to be between 1.9 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros.



