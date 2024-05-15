$28.6 Billion Automotive Sensors Market 7.2% and $13 Billion Automotive Display Market 10.2% - Two Fast Growing Products in Automotive Industry: Research by Market Decipher

PUNE, India, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Reports - "Automotive Sensors Market, 2024 - 2034" and "Automotive Display Market, 2024 - 2034" published by Market Decipher in May 2024 includes all historical data of the year 2023 and First Quarter data of 2024. The report offers forecast data from 2024 till 2034 based on latest 2024 financials of companies and considering strategic attempts and recent happening in the market. Automotive Sensors and Automotive Display holds huge potential in coming years and will grow at huge pace in next 3 to 5 years.

Automotive Sensors Market Size: $28.6 Billion in 2024; Growth: 9.9% (2024 to 2034)

Automotive Display Market Size: $13.2 Billion in 2024; Growth: 10.6% (2024 to 2034)

Key Areas Explored in Research

Understanding the New Growth Wave

Impact of EV on Display Technology Adoption

Growing demand for aesthetics in gasoline cars

Government regulations on sensor and safety in APAC

Car infotainment/entertainment Vs Customer Needs

Growth in Margin/Profits

Analysis on OEM Vs Aftermarket Sales

Key application areas of growth

Demand from APAC countries

Impact and Necessity of Digitalization

Rear Seat Display Demand Analysis

Proliferation of display from High End to Economy Cars

Top Growing Country

Top Growing Automotive Manufacturing Countries

Automotive Sensors Market:

Sensor Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

Current Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Speed Sensor, Position Sensor, Camshaft Sensor, Torque Sensor, Angle Sensor, Level Sensor, Gas Sensor, Humidity Sensor, LiDAR Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Radar Sensor, Image Sensor, Other Sensors

Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV

Propulsion Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrid, Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell

Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

Powertrain, Body Electronics, Steering systems, Chassis systems, Others, ADAS & Safety, Health, Wellness and Wellbeing (HWW)

Sales Channel Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

OEM, Aftermarket

Automotive Sensors Market Companies

Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Analog Devices Inc., Avago Technologies, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., TRW Automotive, Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor Holdings Ltd., GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Gill Sensors & Controls, Infineon Technologies, NGK Spark Plugs Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies

Automotive Display Market

Sensor Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

TFT-LCD, OLED, Digital Lighting Processing (DLP)¸Plasma Panels

Screen Size (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

Less than 5", Between 6" to 10", Greater than 10"

Resolution Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), Ultra-High Definition (UHD)

Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

Exterior Display Side Mirror Display, Vehicle Signage/ Display Boards, Pixelated Lights for Exterior Lighting

Interior Display Head-up Display (HUD), Centre Stack Display, Rear Seat Entertainment Display, Rear View Mirror Display, Instrument Cluster



Vehicle Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034)

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback, Sedan

Utility Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicle, Buses & Coaches, Trucks



Automotive Display Market Companies

LG Display Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, 3M Company, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Qualcomm Technologies Inc

