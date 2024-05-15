

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) on Wednesday released statistics for the month of April that showed a traffic of more than 5 million passengers. Passenger growth of 7 percent was also achieved across all Fraport Group airports.



In April, around 5.1 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport implying an increase of nearly 5.6 percent year-on-year. However, the numbers were still around 15.6 percent below the figure seen in April 2019.



Cargo volumes rose by 10.7 percent to 171,501 metric tons in April.



Aircraft movements also climbed by 5.8 percent year-on-year to 37,556 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 5.3 percent year-on-year to around 2.3 million metric tons.



Total traffic at the airports actively managed by the Fraport Group grew by 7 percent year-on-year to approximately 12.2 million passengers in April.



The majority of the airports in Fraport's international portfolio also recorded rising passenger numbers in April.



Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport saw a year-on-year traffic growth of 17.1 percent whereas Lima Airport in Peru recorded a growth of 19.4 percent. Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports also recorded 0.9 percent year-on-year growth. Passenger numbers at Antalya Airport on the Turkish Riviera continued to surge by 13 percent.



The Brazilian airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre however saw combined traffic slip by 3.6 percent. Combined traffic at the two Bulgarian coastal airports of Burgas and Varna decreased by 34.7 percent.



