REMINDER: Public Offering of Consilium Optimum UAB bonds - via Bond Auction

Tomorrow is the last day of the subscription process Up to 5 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Investors in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia can purchase up to 5 000 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1 000 and an annual interest rate of 12%. The purchase price per bond is EUR 1000.00 (100%). Essential terms of the offering: -- The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription process) starts on April 30, 2024 at 09:00 EEST and ends on May 16, 2024 at 15:30 EEST as follows: April 30 - May 15, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EEST) May 16, 2024 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EEST). Settlement date: May 20, 2024. -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company. -- Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) -- Order book: CSL IPO (ISIN code: LT0000409047) -- All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on behalf of their clients Auction rules, information document are available as attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1222000