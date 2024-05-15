

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK), an industrial services provider, Wednesday reported earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization or EBITA of 43 million euros for the first quarter, nearly 100 percent up from 22 million euros in the same quarter a year ago. The company said this was achieved by successful de-risking, efficiency program effects and strategy implementation.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA increased to 68 million euros from 46 million last year.



Net profit rose to 25 million euros or 0.66 euros per share from 7 million euros or 0.18 euros per share a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter grew 3 percent to 1.088 billion euros from 1.053 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect full-year revenue between 4.5 billion euros and 4.8 billion euros.



'The good figures for the first quarter of 2024 take us a step closer to achieving our mid-term targets, with an EBITA margin of between 6 percent and 7 percent, and confirm the success of the strategy implementation,' said Group CEO Thomas Schulz.



