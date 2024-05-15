Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
Enges Zeitfenster: Jetzt Countdown zum "Milliarden-Deal" gestartet!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
15.05.24
08:03 Uhr
1,668 Euro
+0,018
+1,09 %
15.05.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 14th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6960     GBP1.4540 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6680     GBP1.4400 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6847     GBP1.4464

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,615,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
     763  1.6680        XDUB     10:15:27      00028892363TRDU1 
     616  1.6680        XDUB     10:25:41      00028892440TRDU1 
    1,500  1.6680        XDUB     10:25:41      00028892439TRDU1 
    1,929  1.6720        XDUB     10:26:21      00028892442TRDU1 
      38  1.6720        XDUB     10:26:39      00028892444TRDU1 
    1,700  1.6720        XDUB     10:28:07      00028892463TRDU1 
     437  1.6720        XDUB     10:30:03      00028892478TRDU1 
     991  1.6880        XDUB     10:45:03      00028892578TRDU1 
     338  1.6840        XDUB     10:45:12      00028892584TRDU1 
    1,574  1.6840        XDUB     10:45:12      00028892583TRDU1 
    4,564  1.6880        XDUB     10:45:12      00028892582TRDU1 
     569  1.6840        XDUB     10:45:12      00028892586TRDU1 
    1,574  1.6840        XDUB     10:45:12      00028892585TRDU1 
    1,204  1.6840        XDUB     10:45:12      00028892592TRDU1 
    1,574  1.6840        XDUB     10:45:12      00028892591TRDU1 
    2,420  1.6880        XDUB     12:04:52      00028892881TRDU1 
    4,499  1.6880        XDUB     12:04:52      00028892880TRDU1 
    4,292  1.6960        XDUB     12:54:23      00028893063TRDU1 
     150  1.6960        XDUB     12:54:23      00028893062TRDU1 
     989  1.6900        XDUB     13:53:58      00028893484TRDU1 
    1,298  1.6900        XDUB     13:53:58      00028893483TRDU1 
     611  1.6920        XDUB     14:13:00      00028893562TRDU1 
    2,168  1.6920        XDUB     14:17:47      00028893606TRDU1 
     540  1.6920        XDUB     14:31:34      00028893659TRDU1 
    1,750  1.6920        XDUB     14:31:34      00028893658TRDU1 
    2,529  1.6920        XDUB     14:39:51      00028893934TRDU1 
    2,303  1.6920        XDUB     14:50:36      00028894049TRDU1 
    1,576  1.6900        XDUB     14:50:46      00028894051TRDU1 
    1,576  1.6900        XDUB     14:50:46      00028894052TRDU1 
    3,534  1.6880        XDUB     14:51:14      00028894056TRDU1 
    1,267  1.6780        XDUB     15:15:35      00028894322TRDU1 
     898  1.6780        XDUB     15:57:03      00028894565TRDU1 
     320  1.6780        XDUB     15:57:03      00028894564TRDU1 
     515  1.6800        XDUB     15:57:13      00028894571TRDU1 
    1,750  1.6800        XDUB     15:57:13      00028894570TRDU1 
    4,714  1.6760        XDUB     15:57:13      00028894573TRDU1 
    1,542  1.6760        XDUB     15:57:13      00028894572TRDU1 
    4,388  1.6800        XDUB     16:20:31      00028894789TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    3,274  1.4400        XLON     10:00:41      00028892196TRDU1 
    3,309  1.4400        XLON     10:30:00      00028892476TRDU1 
    2,588  1.4500        XLON     10:45:12      00028892580TRDU1 
    1,075  1.4500        XLON     10:45:12      00028892581TRDU1 
    1,700  1.4500        XLON     12:07:17      00028892891TRDU1 
    1,318  1.4500        XLON     12:11:52      00028892909TRDU1 
    1,270  1.4540        XLON     13:08:37      00028893154TRDU1 
    2,000  1.4540        XLON     13:08:37      00028893153TRDU1 
    5,809  1.4520        XLON     14:51:14      00028894055TRDU1 
     494  1.4520        XLON     14:51:14      00028894054TRDU1 
      36  1.4420        XLON     15:57:13      00028894566TRDU1 
     458  1.4420        XLON     15:57:13      00028894569TRDU1 
    3,059  1.4420        XLON     15:57:13      00028894568TRDU1 
    2,747  1.4420        XLON     15:57:13      00028894567TRDU1 
    5,863  1.4440        XLON     16:21:19      00028894795TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  321503 
EQS News ID:  1903229 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1903229&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

