Britvic plc (BVIC ) Britvic plc Interim Results 15-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc Interim Results - 15 May 2024 For the six months ended 31 March 2024 'An excellent first half of the year, confident of continued sustainable growth' Group Financial Headlines: -- Revenue increased 11.2%1 to GBP880.3m (reported increased 10.9%) -- Adjusted EBIT increased 17.7%1 to GBP100.4m (Actual Exchange Rate (AER) increased 17.7%), reported EBIT increased 15.2%1 -- Adjusted EBIT margin increased 60bps1 to 11.4% (reported increased 70bps) -- Profit after tax increased 10.1%1 to GBP59.9m -- Adjusted earnings per share of 27.0p, up 18.5% -- Interim dividend of 9.5p, up 15.9% -- Adjusted net debt/EBITDA of 2.3x, up 0.1x due to Brazil acquisition -- Third share buyback programme announced today, of up to GBP75m executed over the next 12 months Highlights: -- Strong consumer demand for our brands with H1 volume +4.4% -- Robust growth with all three business units achieving revenue, contribution and margin expansion -- Standout growth from Pepsi MAX, Ballygowan, MiWadi, Fruit Shoot and Lipton -- Brazil revenue +34.7%, driven by both core portfolio and recently integrated energy acquisition -- New growth spaces revenue increased +63.5%, led by outstanding Plenish performance 6 months ended 6 months ended Underlying % change 31 March 31 March % change actual exchange 2024 2023 constant rate (reported) GBPm GBPm exchange rate1 Revenue 880.3 794.0 10.9% 11.2% Adjusted EBIT 100.4 85.3 17.7% 17.7% Adjusted EBIT margin 11.4% 10.7% 70bps 60bps Reported EBIT 93.1 80.7 15.3% 15.2% Reported EBIT margin 10.6% 10.2% 40bps 40bps Profit after tax 59.9 54.4 10.1% 10.1% Basic EPS 24.1p 21.0p 14.8% Adjusted EPS 27.0p 22.8p 18.5% Interim dividend per share 9.5p 8.2p 15.9% Adjusted net debt/EBITDA 2.3x 2.2x (0.1)x See glossary on page 14 for definitions of performance measures and Appendix 1 for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures

1. Adjusted for constant currency exchange rates

Simon Litherland, Chief Executive Officer commented:

"I am delighted with our excellent first half performance. Revenue growth of 11.2%, underpinned by volume growth of 4.4%, has translated into adjusted EBIT growth of 17.7% and earnings per share growth of 18.5%. We are also announcing our third share buyback of GBP75m over the next 12 months, reflecting our strong earnings, free cashflow generation, and positive outlook.

As expected, our market-leading growth comes from the combination of another strong performance from our scale family favourite brands, coupled with accelerated growth in Brazil and across multiple new growth spaces, such as London Essence, Aqua Libra and Plenish. We have increased the investment behind our brands by over 38% in the period.

Looking forward, I am confident that we will deliver a strong full year performance. In the medium term, I firmly believe the continued execution of our strategy and growth drivers will allow us to sustainably outperform both the market and our historical top-line growth rate, leaving the company poised to continue our long-standing track record of delivering outstanding returns for our shareholders."

About Britvic

Britvic is an international soft drinks business rich in history and heritage. Founded in England in the 1930s, it has grown into a global organisation with 39 much-loved brands sold in over 100 countries.

The company combines its own leading brand portfolio including Fruit Shoot, Robinsons, Tango, J2O, London Essence, Teisseire, Plenish, Jimmy's Iced Coffee and MiWadi with PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi, 7UP and Lipton Ice Tea which Britvic produces and sells in Great Britain and Ireland under exclusive PepsiCo agreements.

Britvic is the largest supplier of branded still soft drinks in Great Britain and the number two supplier of branded carbonated soft drinks in Great Britain. Britvic is an industry leader in the island of Ireland with brands such as MiWadi and Ballygowan, in France with brands such as Teisseire, Pressade and Moulin de Valdonne and in its growth market, Brazil, with Maguary, Bela Ischia and Dafruta. Britvic is growing its reach into other territories through franchising, export and licensing.

Britvic is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code BVIC and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

Find out more at Britvic.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This announcement includes statements that are forward-looking in nature. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, Britvic undertakes no obligation to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date such statements are published. This announcement contains inside information related to a share buyback programme. The person responsible for making this announcement is Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary.

Alternative performance measures

The annual financial statements of the Group are prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The condensed set of financial statements included in this interim results announcement has been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. We use certain non-IFRS alternative performance measures to provide additional information about the Group's performance. Non-IFRS measures may be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, information presented in accordance with IFRS and are also used internally to measure and manage the business. Non-IFRS measures are defined in the glossary on page 14 and reconciled to the nearest IFRS measure in Appendix 1.

Market data

GB, ROI and French take-home market data referred to in this announcement is supplied by Nielsen and runs to 30 March 2024.

Chief Executive Officer's Review

Today, we report an excellent performance for the six months to 31 March 2024. It is gratifying to see the careful planning, targeted investment, considered decision-making and sheer hard work of the whole Britvic team over the last few years all starting to shine through in material outperformance and tangible progress against our strategic priorities. After two years of elevated cost pressure across the business, inflation has begun to ease this year. Throughout this time, soft drinks and in particular, Britvic's broad range of much-loved brands, has continued to offer consumers great products at affordable value.

I am delighted to share that we have achieved robust volume growth this half. In the first quarter, our volume increased by 1.7%, and in the second quarter it accelerated to an impressive 7.4%, resulting in a first-half volume growth of 4.4%. When coupled with positive price/mix, this has led to revenue and adjusted EBIT significantly ahead of last year, growing +11.2% (+10.9% on a reported basis) and +17.7% (AER +17.7%) respectively, on a constant currency basis. Alongside these excellent results, we have stepped up our investment in the business, with a 38.9% increase in A &P spend.

In our 2023 preliminary results and strategy presentation, we shared a framework of where we believe our future growth will come from. The particular opportunities we highlighted were:

-- Outperforming the market with our broad portfolio of family favourite brands

-- Double-digit growth in Brazil

-- Strong double-digit growth in new growth spaces such as Plenish, Aqua Libra and London Essence

-- Underpinned by underlying category volume growth and price/mix

