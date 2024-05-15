Britvic plc Interim Results -4

DJ Britvic plc Interim Results

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Britvic plc Interim Results 15-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc Interim Results - 15 May 2024 For the six months ended 31 March 2024 'An excellent first half of the year, confident of continued sustainable growth' Group Financial Headlines: -- Revenue increased 11.2%1 to GBP880.3m (reported increased 10.9%) -- Adjusted EBIT increased 17.7%1 to GBP100.4m (Actual Exchange Rate (AER) increased 17.7%), reported EBIT increased 15.2%1 -- Adjusted EBIT margin increased 60bps1 to 11.4% (reported increased 70bps) -- Profit after tax increased 10.1%1 to GBP59.9m -- Adjusted earnings per share of 27.0p, up 18.5% -- Interim dividend of 9.5p, up 15.9% -- Adjusted net debt/EBITDA of 2.3x, up 0.1x due to Brazil acquisition -- Third share buyback programme announced today, of up to GBP75m executed over the next 12 months Highlights: -- Strong consumer demand for our brands with H1 volume +4.4% -- Robust growth with all three business units achieving revenue, contribution and margin expansion -- Standout growth from Pepsi MAX, Ballygowan, MiWadi, Fruit Shoot and Lipton -- Brazil revenue +34.7%, driven by both core portfolio and recently integrated energy acquisition -- New growth spaces revenue increased +63.5%, led by outstanding Plenish performance 6 months ended 6 months ended Underlying % change 31 March 31 March % change actual exchange 2024 2023 constant rate (reported) GBPm GBPm exchange rate1 Revenue 880.3 794.0 10.9% 11.2% Adjusted EBIT 100.4 85.3 17.7% 17.7% Adjusted EBIT margin 11.4% 10.7% 70bps 60bps Reported EBIT 93.1 80.7 15.3% 15.2% Reported EBIT margin 10.6% 10.2% 40bps 40bps Profit after tax 59.9 54.4 10.1% 10.1% Basic EPS 24.1p 21.0p 14.8% Adjusted EPS 27.0p 22.8p 18.5% Interim dividend per share 9.5p 8.2p 15.9% Adjusted net debt/EBITDA 2.3x 2.2x (0.1)x See glossary on page 14 for definitions of performance measures and Appendix 1 for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures

1. Adjusted for constant currency exchange rates

Simon Litherland, Chief Executive Officer commented:

"I am delighted with our excellent first half performance. Revenue growth of 11.2%, underpinned by volume growth of 4.4%, has translated into adjusted EBIT growth of 17.7% and earnings per share growth of 18.5%. We are also announcing our third share buyback of GBP75m over the next 12 months, reflecting our strong earnings, free cashflow generation, and positive outlook.

As expected, our market-leading growth comes from the combination of another strong performance from our scale family favourite brands, coupled with accelerated growth in Brazil and across multiple new growth spaces, such as London Essence, Aqua Libra and Plenish. We have increased the investment behind our brands by over 38% in the period.

Looking forward, I am confident that we will deliver a strong full year performance. In the medium term, I firmly believe the continued execution of our strategy and growth drivers will allow us to sustainably outperform both the market and our historical top-line growth rate, leaving the company poised to continue our long-standing track record of delivering outstanding returns for our shareholders."

For further information please contact:

Investors: Rebecca Napier (Chief Financial Officer) +44 (0) 1442 284330 Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097 784 Media: Stephanie Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097 680 Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 7734 956 201

There will be a webcast of the presentation given today at 09:00am by Simon Litherland (Chief Executive Officer) and Rebecca Napier (Chief Financial Officer). The webcast will be available at www.britvic.com/investors with a transcript available in due course. To ask a question on the webcast, please dial +44 (0) 808 109 0700 or +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 and quote Britvic Interim Results when prompted by the operator.

Next scheduled announcement

Britvic will publish its Q3 trading statement on 25 July 2024.

Note to editors

About Britvic

Britvic is an international soft drinks business rich in history and heritage. Founded in England in the 1930s, it has grown into a global organisation with 39 much-loved brands sold in over 100 countries.

The company combines its own leading brand portfolio including Fruit Shoot, Robinsons, Tango, J2O, London Essence, Teisseire, Plenish, Jimmy's Iced Coffee and MiWadi with PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi, 7UP and Lipton Ice Tea which Britvic produces and sells in Great Britain and Ireland under exclusive PepsiCo agreements.

Britvic is the largest supplier of branded still soft drinks in Great Britain and the number two supplier of branded carbonated soft drinks in Great Britain. Britvic is an industry leader in the island of Ireland with brands such as MiWadi and Ballygowan, in France with brands such as Teisseire, Pressade and Moulin de Valdonne and in its growth market, Brazil, with Maguary, Bela Ischia and Dafruta. Britvic is growing its reach into other territories through franchising, export and licensing.

Britvic is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code BVIC and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

Find out more at Britvic.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This announcement includes statements that are forward-looking in nature. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, Britvic undertakes no obligation to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date such statements are published. This announcement contains inside information related to a share buyback programme. The person responsible for making this announcement is Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary.

Alternative performance measures

The annual financial statements of the Group are prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The condensed set of financial statements included in this interim results announcement has been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. We use certain non-IFRS alternative performance measures to provide additional information about the Group's performance. Non-IFRS measures may be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, information presented in accordance with IFRS and are also used internally to measure and manage the business. Non-IFRS measures are defined in the glossary on page 14 and reconciled to the nearest IFRS measure in Appendix 1.

Market data

GB, ROI and French take-home market data referred to in this announcement is supplied by Nielsen and runs to 30 March 2024.

Chief Executive Officer's Review

Today, we report an excellent performance for the six months to 31 March 2024. It is gratifying to see the careful planning, targeted investment, considered decision-making and sheer hard work of the whole Britvic team over the last few years all starting to shine through in material outperformance and tangible progress against our strategic priorities. After two years of elevated cost pressure across the business, inflation has begun to ease this year. Throughout this time, soft drinks and in particular, Britvic's broad range of much-loved brands, has continued to offer consumers great products at affordable value.

I am delighted to share that we have achieved robust volume growth this half. In the first quarter, our volume increased by 1.7%, and in the second quarter it accelerated to an impressive 7.4%, resulting in a first-half volume growth of 4.4%. When coupled with positive price/mix, this has led to revenue and adjusted EBIT significantly ahead of last year, growing +11.2% (+10.9% on a reported basis) and +17.7% (AER +17.7%) respectively, on a constant currency basis. Alongside these excellent results, we have stepped up our investment in the business, with a 38.9% increase in A &P spend.

In our 2023 preliminary results and strategy presentation, we shared a framework of where we believe our future growth will come from. The particular opportunities we highlighted were:

-- Outperforming the market with our broad portfolio of family favourite brands

-- Double-digit growth in Brazil

-- Strong double-digit growth in new growth spaces such as Plenish, Aqua Libra and London Essence

-- Underpinned by underlying category volume growth and price/mix

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Britvic plc Interim Results -2-

In the first half, we have made excellent progress against these opportunities, with revenues growing across our portfolio of family favourite brands by +7.0%, Brazil by +34.7% and new growth spaces by +63.5%.

A growth strategy

With a portfolio of market-leading brands, multi-channel routes to market, collaborative customer relationships and a well-invested supply chain, we set out our strategic framework as follows:

Our future focus remains on four key strategic priorities:

-- Build local favourites and global premium brands

-- Flavour billions of water occasions

-- Healthier People, Healthier Planet

-- Access new growth spaces Each of our markets has a defined role to play:

-- GB - to lead market growth

-- Brazil - to accelerate growth and expand our presence

-- Other International - to globalise premium brands and improve profitability in Western Europe Underpinning this strategy are three critical enablers:

-- Generate fuel for growth through efficiency

-- Transform organisational capability and culture

-- Selective M&A to accelerate growth

Market review

Great Britain

In GB, we have delivered a strong performance, with volume increasing by 2.6% and revenue by 8.8%, and importantly revenue growing in both retail (+9.6%) and hospitality (+5.6%).

Last year, we installed another can line to meet the expanding demand for family favourite brands such as Tango and Pepsi MAX, and to enable us to launch a can format for Lipton Ice Tea. Pepsi MAX has continued to lead the cola category growth through both the core MAX proposition and our range of appealing flavours. This spring featured the unmissable global brand refresh of Pepsi, supported by a significant increase in investment. The refresh was supported in GB by a nationwide 360 degree marketing campaign, including billboards, digital takeovers, in-store activation, a new bold TV advertisement and engaging social media content. Launching a can format for Lipton Ice Tea has accelerated the brand's progress this year, with substantial volume growth underpinning a 27.6% increase in revenue.

Fruit Shoot has also delivered excellent revenue growth, through compelling consumer marketing activation at key events such as Christmas and Halloween, including a partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital. We have also executed a digital engagement programme which encourages children to be active and engaged in the things they enjoy.

In our new growth spaces, London Essence continued to progress in the first half. In the GB hospitality sector, it is the only mixer in growth, and new account wins include the Silverstone racetrack, The Belfry Hotel & Golf Resort and Turtle Bay Restaurants. In the retail channel, we continue to build momentum as the fastest-growing mixer in the category, with Retail Sales Value (RSV) increasing +28% this half. New listings have also increased retail distribution by 36% since September.

Last summer, we acquired Jimmy's Iced Coffee to access the fast-growing ready-to-drink (RTD) iced coffee category. Jimmy's is a great-tasting product with less sugar than the category leaders. We see an excellent opportunity to leverage Britvic's capability to accelerate Jimmy's growth. While we have only owned the business for less than a year, we have already had an impact by securing new listings, launching new pack formats and collaborating with Myprotein to launch a protein-focused variant. We are also working to utilise our supply chain and procurement capabilities to realise cost savings.

Plenish has had a truly outstanding half, with revenue up 168.5%, demonstrating Britvic's acceleration of an already powerful consumer brand. Our product innovation team successfully completed at the start of the year the extremely technically challenging creation of a Barista range of Plenish organic plant-based milks, developing the only range in the UK free from oils and gums, while still offering creaminess, foam, and flavour. Our whole organic plant-based milk range has strong growth momentum, becoming the number 3 brand, with retail sales value increasing 75% in the most recent market data. The performance of the health shot range, such as ginger and turmeric, has been equally impressive as we have expanded distribution across Grocery, tripling the RSV and leading to the status of number 2 market position and fastest growing brand. Again, we have applied our expertise to support the launch of new variants, such as green juices and a larger pack format for dosing.

Aqua Libra has also delivered excellent growth, with combined revenue from our packaged and tap products increasing 35.3%. Earlier this year, we launched still and sparking water in cans, complementing the existing infused water range. Taps continue to make excellent progress, expanding distribution across its three different offerings of table bottling for hospitality, still/sparkling/hot taps primarily for workplace, and our innovative flavour tap.

Brazil

In the first half of the year, we delivered an outstanding performance, with revenue growth of 34.7%. Our existing brands have achieved double digit growth across the portfolio, with all of concentrates, ready-to-drink juices, tea, grape and Fruit Shoot performing strongly. A combination of factors underpinned the growth. We have had a real focus on perfect store execution, increasing the merchandising team headcount by 39% this year to ensure we execute great in-store feature and display. We have also focused efforts to win in the stores close to our factories, to optimise supply chain cost to serve and realise margin benefits.

At the start of the financial year, we completed the acquisition of Extra Power and three supporting brands. The acquisition gave us immediate access to the higher-margin energy category and a more significant presence in the centre-west region. The integration was successfully completed earlier this year, and we are already realising the cost synergies and commercial benefits that we anticipated.

A&P spend is a much smaller part of the operating model in Brazil than it is in our European businesses, but we have started to increase investment behind our key brands. Activity has included a "Back to School" campaign for Fruit Shoot, Carnival sponsorship in Rio de Janeiro, music events with Extra Power and building trial and awareness of Natural Tea through targeted activities.

Other International

Performance in Ireland remained robust, with revenue up 8%. Both price realisation and mix offset a modest volume decline in the half. February saw the launch of the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) for PET bottles and cans, known to the public as Re-turn, in the Republic of Ireland. To date, return rates for the scheme are ahead of where they were for launches in similar-sized European countries. As expected, the launch has had a small impact on volumes, though it is still too early to evaluate the full impact and in other markets this has normalised over time.

At the end of 2023, we completed a supply chain programme to release additional production capacity in the Irish factories, by introducing new work rosters, while simultaneously implementing cost-efficiency savings within the manufacturing and warehouse operations. This has enabled us to successfully reduce the cost and complexity created by introducing DRS. In the second half, we will prepare our PET lines for Tethered Caps, an EU legislation that will be enacted in July 2024, and expand our production capacity for the fast-growing Ballygowan Hint of Fruit flavoured variant.

In France, performance significantly improved in the second quarter. Our branded syrup, Teisseire, has continued to face significant competition from private label alternatives, where retailers have chosen to hold pricing, exacerbating the price gap. A large part of our growth this year has come from manufacturing private label for our retail partners, though this is negative for mix. At the same time, the pure juice category has remained challenging for Pressade. Both Fruit Shoot and Moulin de Valdonne delivered excellent growth in the first half, with volume increasing and strong price/mix, realising double-digit revenue growth. Teisseire will be supported by a strong marketing and promotional activity programme in the second half, including TV, internet, social media and sponsorships, such as the women's Tour de France.

Healthier People, Healthier Planet

Our sustainability strategy, Healthier People, Healthier Planet, is a central and integrated part of our business. We have continued to invest in our team's personal development by launching new online learning tools, while also investing in expanded graduate and apprenticeship schemes across the business to develop the next generation. Our active equity, diversity and inclusion programme continues, ably stewarded by our employee-led network groups. We have huge focus on the wellbeing of our people, with an innovative example this year being our partnership with award-winning sleep-science experience the Night Club, who will be helping our shift workers across the supply chain to be happier and healthier at home and work. Our teams use an increasing number of volunteering days to support good causes in their local communities.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Britvic plc Interim Results -3-

From a Healthier Planet perspective, we have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to deliver clean energy. We can proudly say that 75% of the National Grid electricity used to make our brands in Great Britain comes from the sun, thanks to a vast 160-acre solar farm in Northamptonshire. As mentioned above, in the Republic of Ireland, a deposit return scheme (DRS) was introduced in February. With EU recycling targets at 77% by 2025 and 90% by 2029, the deposit return scheme marks a step change in driving consumer behaviour to boost recycling rates, tackle litter and create a circular economy. Britvic was a founding member and guiding voice in the introduction and administration of the scheme. At our Beckton site, the heat recovery system we announced last year is now fully operational, and we anticipate a 50% reduction in the site's carbon emissions. At our Rugby site, we have invested in new systems for our water processing plant, which means we can treat double the water used each hour and reduce the associated energy consumption by 60%.

Outlook

Britvic is a growing, resilient, well-invested and dynamic business, with much-loved brands and a team of highly engaged and talented people. I am delighted with our first half performance and the brand momentum we are carrying forward into the second half. Trading in April is in line with our expectations, and we have very strong plans for the balance of the year. Across our markets, we have a compelling and wide-ranging programme of consumer engagement and retail activation, including the Champions League final in London, headlining music festival sponsorships, the women's Tour De France, and sponsorship of The Hundred Cricket. Consumers will also start to enjoy new flavours and innovations from their favourite brands.

Notwithstanding economic and political uncertainties, I am confident that, as we head into the critical summer trading period for our European markets, we will deliver a strong full year performance.

Looking to the medium term, we are confident in our strategy and that the accelerators within our growth algorithm will position us to sustainably outperform both the market and our historical top-line growth rate, leaving the company poised to continue our long-standing track record of delivering market-beating returns for our shareholders.

Financial Review

Overview

We have delivered a strong start to the year, with revenue, adjusted EBIT margin, and adjusted EBIT ahead of last year. Group revenue increased 11.2% year-on-year on a constant currency basis (reported +10.9%), including a sequential improvement, with quarter one revenue increasing 8.1% and second quarter revenue increasing 14.5% on last year. Similarly, volume in quarter one increased 1.7%, and 7.4% in quarter two. Profit after tax increased 10.1% to GBP59.9m.

We have successfully executed pricing plans in each of our markets in the first half, through a combination of base price, pack mix and promotional optimisation.

Adjusted EBIT, on a constant currency basis, increased 17.7% (AER +17.7%) to GBP100.4m, resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.4%, a 60bps improvement on last year (AER +70bps). The increase in adjusted EBIT margin was achieved while A&P increased by over 38% on last year. Adjusted EPS increased 18.5% year-on-year. The interim dividend equates to 9.5p per share, a year-on-year increase of 15.9%, reflecting multiple factors including the accelerated profit delivery in the first half. We remain committed to a 50% dividend pay-out policy.

In the first half we have maintained debt leverage broadly flat on last year, while completing the acquisition of Extra Power in Brazil. In addition, we have paid dividends of GBP55.8m and completed the share buyback programme we announced last May, with GBP37.6m repurchased this financial year. Our confidence in the prospects of the business and cash generation has resulted in the Board's decision to confirm a further share buyback programme of GBP75m over the next 12 months, subject to market conditions and other uses of capital.

Below is a summary of the segmental performance and explanatory notes related to items, including taxation, finance costs, and free cash flow generation.

% change 6 months ended 6 months ended GB actual 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 exchange rate Volume (million litres) 841.9 820.7 2.6% ARP per litre 70.3p 66.3p 6.0% Revenue (GBPm) 592.2 544.2 8.8% Brand contribution (GBPm) 248.0 218.6 13.4% Brand contribution margin 41.9% 40.2% 170bps

See glossary on page 14 for definitions of performance measures.

In GB, we have delivered strong revenue growth, 8.8% ahead of last year, with both the retail and hospitality channels generating revenue growth. Volume grew 2.6%, with 5.0% growth in the second quarter. Average Realised Price (ARP) growth of 6.0% was driven through a combination of improved mix, price realisation and optimising promotional activity. Pepsi was a key driver of growth, with revenue increasing 8.5%, benefiting from the brand refresh investment in March and growth in cans, enabled by additional capacity to meet growing consumer demand. Other growth highlights include Tango, J2O, Fruit Shoot and Lipton. Robinsons performance was stable compared to last year, while Rockstar continued to be challenging. We continued to focus on new growth spaces: Plenish and Aqua Libra generated growth of 169% and 34% respectively and we also benefited from the inclusion of Jimmy's Iced coffee, which was acquired last summer.

% change % change 6 months ended 6 months ended like-for-like Brazil actual 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 at constant exchange rate exchange rate Volume (million litres) 175.3 143.4 22.3% 22.3% ARP per litre 58.2p 52.8p 10.2% 10.2% Revenue (GBPm) 102.0 75.7 34.7% 34.7% Brand contribution (GBPm) 27.3 18.2 50.0% 50.0% Brand contribution margin 26.8% 24.0% 280bps 280bps

In Brazil, revenue increased 34.7%, with volume up 22.3%, benefiting from strong growth in the existing brands as well as the acquisition of Extra Power last October. Growth was achieved across the portfolio, with concentrates and Fruit Shoot particularly strong, increasing revenue by 22.3% and 39.5% respectively. The acquisition is now fully integrated and realising both cost synergies and commercial benefits. This strong performance translated into combined brand contribution increasing 50.0% and margins expanding by 280bps to 26.8%, inclusive of the acquisition.

% change % change 6 months ended 6 months ended like-for-like Other International actual 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 at constant exchange rate exchange rate Volume (million litres) 187.5 190.0 (1.3)% (1.3)% ARP per litre 99.2p 91.6p 8.3% 9.6% Revenue (GBPm) 186.1 174.1 6.9% 8.2% Brand contribution (GBPm) 47.0 42.7 10.1% 11.4% Brand contribution margin 25.3% 24.5% 80bps 80bps

Note: Other International consists of France, Ireland and other international markets. Concentrate sales are included in both revenue and ARP but do not have any associated volume.

In Other International, volume declined 1.3%, revenue increased 8.2%, and brand contribution increased 11.4%. In Ireland, the deposit return scheme launch in February resulted in second quarter volume decline, as we anticipated, as retailers de-stocked ahead of the launch. We are pleased with our brand performance, in particular Pepsi grew volume and revenue, benefiting from the brand refresh. Likewise, Ballygowan and MiWadi delivered a strong first half performance.

In France, Teisseire continued to be adversely impacted by price competition from private label. The brand decline was partly offset by supply of retailer own-brand syrups. Similarly, Pressade performance was challenging. Both Fruit Shoot and Moulin De Valdonne had a strong first half, with revenue increasing 21.1% and 23.4% respectively.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Britvic plc Interim Results -4-

In our wider international markets, Mathieu Teisseire had a very strong first half, with revenue increasing 70.8%.

% change 6 months ended 6 months ended % change like-for-like Fixed costs - pre-adjusting items 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 actual at constant GBPm GBPm exchange rate exchange rate Non-brand A&P (5.6) (6.0) 6.7% 6.7% Fixed supply chain (81.1) (70.2) (15.5)% (15.9)% Selling costs (50.6) (45.3) (11.7)% (12.2)% Overheads and other (84.6) (72.8) (16.2)% (16.5)% Total (221.9) (194.3) (14.2)% (14.6)% Total A&P investment (30.2) (21.8) (38.5)% (38.9)% A&P as a % of own brand revenue 3.4% 2.7%

Overall, our fixed cost base increased 14.6% on a like-for-like basis. Total A&P was GBP8.4m higher than last year, an increase of 38.9%. During the period we increased production capacity, adding a new can line in GB and additional capacity in Brazil. We invested in additional resource for the field sales team to support our channel growth strategy. Our people costs have also increased, reflecting both changes to headcount and salary investment to retain and recruit the best talent. We adopted a tiered approach to ensure those on lower salaries received a higher percentage salary increase, in recognition of the increased cost of living.

Finance costs

The net finance charge for the period ended 31 March 2024 was GBP14.9m, compared with GBP11.4m in the comparative period, primarily due to the higher cost of borrowing on floating rate debt and a higher level of net debt, following recent acquisitions.

Adjusting items - pre-tax

In the period, the Group incurred, and has separately disclosed, a net charge of GBP7.8m (6 months ended 31 March 2023: GBP4.6m) of pre-tax adjusting items. Adjusting items comprised:

-- strategic restructuring and M&A costs of GBP3.9m including costs related to Norwich, strategic reviews andstrategic M&A costs in relation to the acquisition in Brazil,

-- Ireland Deposit Return Scheme set up costs of GBP1.2m,

-- Ballygowan trademark impairment reversal credit of GBP3.6m,

-- finance costs arising from the unwind of discount on deferred consideration for Brazil acquisition, and

-- recurring acquisition-related amortisation of GBP5.8m.

Taxation

The adjusted tax charge for the period was GBP19.0m (6 months ended 31 March 2023: GBP15.0m), which equates to an adjusted effective tax rate of 23.7% (6 months ended 31 March 2023: 21.5%). This increase in the effective tax rate is mainly due to the increase in the UK tax rate to 25%. The reported net tax charge was GBP18.3m (6 months ended 31 March 2023: GBP14.9m), which equates to an effective tax rate of 23.4% (6 months ended 31 March 2023: 21.5%).

Earnings per share (EPS)

Adjusted basic EPS for the period was 27.0 pence, an increase of 18.5% (at actual exchange rates) on the prior year, due to higher operating profits in the half and the impact of a lower number of shares in issue because of the share buyback. Adjusted diluted EPS improved 18.6%. Basic EPS for the period was 24.1 pence, an increase of 14.8% on last year. Diluted EPS for the period was 23.9 pence, an increase of 14.4% on the same period last year.

Dividends

The Board is proposing an interim dividend of 9.5p per share, with a total value of GBP23.6m. The interim dividend for 2024 will be paid on 5 July 2024 to shareholders on record as of 31 May 2024. The ex-dividend date is 30 May 2024.

Share buyback programme

On 24 May 2023, the Company commenced a share buyback programme (the Programme) to repurchase ordinary shares with a market value of up to GBP75.0m. The purpose of the Programme was to reduce the Company's share capital and therefore the shares purchased pursuant to the Programme were subsequently cancelled.

During the six months ended 31 March 2024, the Company completed the Programme, purchasing 4,478,603 ordinary shares at an average price of 838.9p per share and an aggregate cost of GBP37.8m, including GBP0.2m of transaction costs. In aggregate under the Programme, 8,806,567 shares were repurchased at an average price of 851.7p and at a total cost of GBP75.0m, including GBP0.5m of transaction costs.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow (defined as cash generated from operating activities, plus proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, less capital expenditure, interest and repayment of lease liabilities) was an outflow of GBP27.9m, compared with an outflow of GBP9.0m in the 6 months ended 31 March 2023.

Cash generated from operating activities before changes in working capital and income tax paid was GBP129.1m compared with GBP110.6m in the comparative period, reflecting an improved operating performance and continued disciplined cash management during the half year.

This half year there was a working capital outflow of GBP92.6m (6 months ended 31 March 2023: GBP65.3m outflow), comprising an outflow from increases in inventory of GBP5.5m (6 months ended 31 March 2023: GBP48.8m outflow), an outflow from increases in trade and other receivables of GBP15.1m (6 months ended 31 March 2023: GBP43.2m inflow), an outflow from decreases in trade and other payables of GBP71.5m (6 months ended 31 March 2023: GBP58.9m outflow) and an outflow from decreases in provisions of GBP0.5m (6 months ended 31 March 2023: GBP0.8m outflow).

Net income taxes paid were GBP11.7m (6 months ended 31 March 2023: GBP9.6m).

Cash capital expenditure increased slightly from GBP29.4m during the 6 months ended 31 March 2023 to GBP32.9m for the current half year, reflecting our continued investment. Lease payments decreased from GBP6.0m to GBP5.1m.

Treasury management

The financial risks faced by the Group are identified and managed by a central treasury department, whose activities are carried out in accordance with Board approved policies and subject to regular Audit and Treasury Committee reviews. The department does not operate as a profit centre and no transaction is entered into for trading or speculative purposes. Key financial risks managed by the treasury department include exposures to movements in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and commodities, while managing the Group's debt and liquidity profile. The Group uses financial instruments to hedge against interest rate and foreign currency exposures as well as commodity exposures, including aluminium, sugar, gas, power, diesel and certain packaging components.

In February 2024, private placement notes with principal amounts of USUSD39.0m and GBP15.0m reached maturity, resulting in a cash outflow of GBP39.2m, net of the impact of derivatives.

In March 2024, the Group issued GBP150.0m of new private placement notes, which have maturities ranging from 5 to 10 years and bear interest at fixed rates.

On 31 March 2024, the Group had GBP1,042.1m of committed debt facilities, consisting of a GBP400.0m bank facility and a series of private placement notes, with maturities between February 2025 and May 2035. GBP56.2m was drawn under the bank facility at 31 March 2024. GBP366.7m of the bank facility matures in February 2027 and the remaining GBP33.3m will mature in February 2025. The next maturity for the company's private placement notes is in February 2025, when notes with outstanding principal amounts of GBP35.0m will be due for repayment.

On 31 March 2024, the Group's adjusted net debt, including the impact of interest rate currency swaps hedging the balance sheet value of the private placement notes, was GBP694.0m, which compares with GBP538.1m at 30 September 2023. The increase in net debt reflects the seasonality of the business, where profits and operating cash flow are higher in the second half of the year, and that during the first half of the year the Group paid GBP24.1m in relation to the acquisition in Brazil, paid dividends of GBP55.8m and purchased own shares of GBP52.7m.

Excluding derivative hedges, adjusted net debt was GBP706.8m, comprising GBP654.9m of private placement notes, GBP56.2m of borrowings under the bank facility, GBP4.8m of accrued interest, offset by net cash, deposits and overdrafts of GBP6.7m and unamortised debt issue costs of GBP2.4m. Adjusted net debt to EBITDA leverage at 31 March 2024 was 2.3x, slightly up on the leverage of 2.2x at 31 March 2023.

Acquisitions

At the start of the half year, the Group completed an acquisition in Brazil, which includes the Extra Power and Flying Horse energy drink brands, juice brand Juxx and acai smoothie brand Amazoo. The consideration for the acquisition includes initial cash consideration of GBP24.1m (net of derivatives hedging the acquisition) as well as deferred and contingent consideration, as set out further in Note 19 to the financial statements.

Pensions

At 31 March 2024, Britvic plc had IAS 19 defined benefit pension surpluses in GB and ROI totalling GBP61.9m and an IAS 19 pension deficit in France of GBP1.6m (30 September 2023: pension surpluses in GB, ROI and NI of GBP74.0m and a pension deficits in France of GBP1.4m). The decrease in the net pension assets is primarily attributable to a net remeasurement loss of GBP19.2m, of which GBP12.5m relates to the GB scheme and GBP6.4m relates to a change in the asset ceiling for the NI scheme that resulted in the derecognition of its net surplus.

The net income for defined benefit schemes recognised in the income statement for the 6 months ended 31 March 2024 was GBP1.6m (6 months ended 31 March 2023: net income of GBP3.2m).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)