

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 2-month high of 0.6652 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 2-week high of 104.03 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6624 and 103.68, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to a 6-day high of 1.6279 and an 8-day high of 0.9071 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.6326 and 0.9044, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.67 against the greenback, 105.00 against the yen, 1.61 against the euro and 0.91 against the loonie.



