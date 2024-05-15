

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 1-month high of 0.6065 against the U.S. dollar, more than a 2-week high of 94.81 against the yen and a 9-day high of 1.7849 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6043, 94.58 and 1.7897, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to a 6-day high of 1.0958 from an early low of 1.0979.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 96.00 against the yen, 1.76 against the euro and 1.08 against the aussie.



