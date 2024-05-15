

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based geotechnical services provider Keller Group plc (KLRL) on Wednesday said it expects full year performance to be materially ahead of the Board's original expectations.



In a trading update for the first four months of the year issued ahead of its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, the company said that overall performance was materially ahead of prior year.



The company said its strong order book and recent contract wins, gave it good visibility and enhanced confidence in performance for the remainder of the year.



The Group would announce the Interim Results on August 6, 2024.



