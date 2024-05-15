

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a provider of solutions to the print media industry, Wednesday posted preliminary sales of 2.4 billion euros for the full year, nearly flat with 2.435 billion euros in the previous year. Revenue met the company's forecast.



The company said its free cash flow excluding special items was around 50 million euros, the highest in more than 10 years.



Ludwin Monz, CEO of the company said, 'We were able to achieve our financial year targets in a difficult economic environment. HEIDELBERG's financial performance was solid. Our value enhancement program is an important building block in positioning HEIDELBERG for the future.'



