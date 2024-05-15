Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
PR Newswire
15.05.2024 | 08:48
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

[14.05.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

14.05.24

IE000LZC9NM0

10,700,916.00

USD

0

74,139,767.20

6.9284

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

14.05.24

IE000DOZYQJ7

3,604,482.00

EUR

0

21,256,118.71

5.8971

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

14.05.24

IE000GETKIK8

97,903.00

GBP

0

911,300.24

9.3082

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

14.05.24

IE000XIITCN5

656,895.00

GBP

0

5,254,801.00

7.9995


