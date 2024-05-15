Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
[14.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.05.24
IE000LZC9NM0
10,700,916.00
USD
0
74,139,767.20
6.9284
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.05.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,604,482.00
EUR
0
21,256,118.71
5.8971
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.05.24
IE000GETKIK8
97,903.00
GBP
0
911,300.24
9.3082
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.05.24
IE000XIITCN5
656,895.00
GBP
0
5,254,801.00
7.9995