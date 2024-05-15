

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 1-month low of 1.0829 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 1.2601 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0814 and 1.2588, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 2-day lows of 156.18 and 0.9054 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 156.52 and 0.9064, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3637 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3654.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound, 151.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the franc and 1.35 against the loonie.



