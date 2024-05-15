

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash GDP estimate from the euro area is the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to publish final inflation figures for April. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.2 percent, unchanged from the flash estimate.



At 4.00 am ET, preliminary GDP figures are due from Poland. The economy is forecast to expand 0.7 percent sequentially in the first quarter after staying flat in the preceding period.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area flash GDP estimate and industrial production figures. The initial estimate showed that the economy expanded 0.3 percent on quarter, in contrast to the 0.1 percent decline in the fourth quarter. Industrial output is expected to fall 0.3 percent on month in March, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in February.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken