

KAHL AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) - Singulus Technologies AG (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK), a German engineering firm, on Wednesday recorded a an increase in revenue for the first-quarter, amidst higher order intake.



In addition, the company said it expects a rise in its annual sales.



For the first-quarter, the company posted EBIT of 0.6 million euros, compared with a loss of 0.9 million euros, posted for the same period last year.



Order intake moved up to 33.2 million euros from previous year's 14.1 million euros.



Order backlog slipped to 71.6 million euros from 82.6 million euros a year ago.



Revenue was 20.6 million euros, higher than previous year's 16.3 million euros.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects EBIT to be in the low double-digit million range, with sales to 120 million euros to 130 euros.



