

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered Hunting PLC (HTG) that provides precision-engineered equipment and services on Wednesday announced it secured a record $145 million OCTG order from Kuwait Oil Company.



The order comprises a large quantity of premium OCTG casing and would be threaded with Hunting's proprietary SEAL-LOCK premium connection technology at its facilities across Asia Pacific.



Revenue from the deal is expected to be recognized from late fourth quarter of 2024 and into 2025.



Including this order, group sales order book has increased to a record high of around $665 million, boosting the earnings visibility for the Asia Pacific operating segment and OCTG product group into 2025.



Given the quantum of this order, management now expects EBITDA for 2024 to be towards the top end of its current guidance of $125-135 million.



The deal supports Hunting's 2030 Strategy to deliver revenue and profit growth through OCTG and in geographies such as the Middle East.



Given the timing of revenue recognition and working capital movements, more detailed guidance for full year 2024 would be provided in the 2024 first half Trading Statement, the company said in a statement.



