

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L), a British luxury brand, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 383 million pounds for the full year, significantly lower than 634 million pounds in the previous year, primarily due to decline in revenue.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax decreased 37 percent year-on-year to 383 million pounds.



Attributable profit fell to 270 million pounds or 73.9p per share from 490 million pounds or 126.3p per share last year.



Revenue for the year was 2.968 billion pounds, 4 percent down from 3.094 billion pounds in the previous year. The company said its comparable store sale declined 1 percent.



Burberry has proposed a final dividend of 42.7p per share, to be paid on August 2, to shareholders of record on June 28.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'In the context of a still uncertain external environment, we expect H1 to remain challenging. We expect to see the benefit of the actions we are taking from H2.'



