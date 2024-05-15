A startup spun out of the Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has secured a grant to build a 5 kW electrolyzer that will be deployed at a UK power plant operated by French energy utility EDF. From pv magazine Australia Hadean Energy has been awarded a grant through the AUD 10 million ($6. 64 million) Australia-UK Renewable Hydrogen Innovation Partnerships program to deliver a 5 kW pilot electrolyzer featuring technology that can produce hydrogen using 30% less electricity than existing alkaline and polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) technologies. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...