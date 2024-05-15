

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported fiscal year profit before tax of $1.55 billion compared to $1.17 billion, prior year. Earnings per share, in US cents, was 130.2 compared to 83.6. Total Benchmark EBIT was $1.93 billion, up 7%. Benchmark earnings per share, in US cents, was 144.2 compared to 134.1.



For the year ended 31 March 2024, revenue was $7.10 billion compared to $6.62 billion, previous year. Revenue from ongoing activities was $7.06 billion compared to $6.55 billion, last year. Total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 8% at actual exchange rates and 7% at constant exchange rates. Organic revenue growth was 6%, for the period.



For fiscal 2025, the Group expects organic revenue growth in the range of 6-8%.



