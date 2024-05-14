Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
3M Company: 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.70 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable June 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2024.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of March 31, 2024, 3M had 553,361,257 common shares outstanding and 59,380 shareholders of record.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
651-733-1807
or
Diane Farrow
612-202-2449
or
Eric Herron
651-233-0043

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

