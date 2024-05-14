Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035 | Ticker-Symbol: INP
14.05.2024 | 22:30
International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on June 14, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2024.

Today, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company, payable on June 14, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2024.

About International Paper
IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper

