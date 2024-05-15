

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation eased further to the lowest level in just over two-and-a-half years, as initially estimated in April, the latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, posted an annual increase of 2.2 percent in April, slightly slower than the 2.3 percent rise in March. That was in line with the flash data published on April 30.



The rate was the weakest since September 2021, when the figure was also 2.2 percent.



Food inflation moderated to 1.2 percent from 1.7 percent. At the same time, energy prices grew at a faster rate of 3.8 percent versus a 3.4 percent increase in March.



Manufactured product prices dropped 0.1 percent, while service cost inflation remained stable at 3.0 percent.



Month-on-month, the CPI climbed 0.5 percent after rising 0.2 percent in March, as estimated.



Data showed that harmonised inflation remained steady at 2.4 percent in April. The monthly HICP moved up 0.6 percent after rising 0.2 percent in March. There was no change in figures compared to the earlier estimate.



