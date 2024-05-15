DJ Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc (RUSG LN) Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 422.6334 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1691717 CODE: RUSG LN ISIN: FR0011119171 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 321528 EQS News ID: 1903393 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 15, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)