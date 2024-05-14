Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078
Tradegate
15.05.24
10:43 Uhr
141,68 Euro
+0,08
+0,06 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
14.05.2024
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: AMD Announces Upcoming Events for the Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the following events for the financial community:

  • Jean Hu, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 21 at 12:45 PM PDT/3:45 PM EDT;
  • Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer, will present at the TD Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 29 at 9:05 AM PDT/12:05 PM EDT; and
  • Jean Hu will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 5 at 8:40 AM PDT/11:40 AM EDT.

A webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the AMD Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and X pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Drew Prairie
AMD Communications
512-602-4425
drew.prairie@amd.com

Investor Contact:
Mitch Haws
AMD Investor Relations
408-749-3124
mitch.haws@amd.com


