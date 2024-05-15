DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.8645 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1453512 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 321652 EQS News ID: 1903651 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 15, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)