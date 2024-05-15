Stockwik Förvaltning AB: Stockwik publishes quarterly report January 1st - March 31st, 2024

ORGANIC GROWTH RATE AND IMPROVED CASH FLOW



The group's net sales increased by 4.1 percent during the first quarter of the year compared to the corresponding period last year. Operating profit before amortization of intangible assets (EBITA) was SEK 12.0 million compared to SEK 14.2 million. The decrease in profit is mainly due to increased personnel costs, among other things, CEO successions in several companies.

QUARTER 1 JAN - 31 MAR 2024

MSEK jan-mar 2024 jan-mar 2023 ?% of which organic, in percentage points of which acquired growth in percentage points Net sales 200,8 192,9 4,1% 4,1% - EBITDA 22,6 22,6 -0,1% -0,1% - EBITA 12,0 14,2 -15,7% -15,7% - EBIT 9,8 10,6 -7,5% Profit before tax -3,7 -5,0 Profit after tax -3,2 -3,6 EBITA-margin % 6,0% 7,4% Operational cash flow 13,1 8,3 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -0,5 -0,5 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -0,5 -0,6

ROLLING 12 MONTHS APRIL 1ST 2023 - MARCH 31ST, 2024

MSEK Apr 2023 - Mar 2024 Apr 2022 - Mars 2023 ?% of which organic, in percentage points of which acquired growth in percentage points Net sales 826,9 806,4 2,5% 2,5% - EBITDA 89,5 86,5 3,5% 3,5% - Adjusted EBITDA* 98,4 86,5 EBITA 47,6 56,2 -15,3% -15,3% Adjusted EBITA 56,8 56,2 EBIT 36,7 40,1 -8,4% -8,4% - Profit before tax -22,7 -6,4 Profit after tax -36,9 -2,6 EBITA-margin % 5,8% 7,0% Adjusted EBITA-margin % 6,9% 7,0% Operational cash flow 40,6 17,4 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -5,7 -0,5 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -5,7 -0,5 Net debt 386,6 365,8 Net debt/EBITDA 4,3 4,2 Net debt/adjusted EBITDA* 3,9 4,2 * Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with the bond terms

This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 (CEST) on May 15th, 2024, through the designated contact person provided below.

For further information, please contact:

Urban Lindskog, President and CEO

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)

E-mail: info@stockwik.se

About Stockwik

Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.