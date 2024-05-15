Bioz, Inc.: Empowering Research: Bioz and IBA Lifesciences Collaborate to Showcase Publication Data on IBA Lifesciences' Website

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leading AI software company committed to scientific discovery, is excited to announce its collaboration with IBA Lifesciences, an established supplier of high-performance research tools for cell and protein isolation.

As part of this partnership, Bioz Badges, interactive AI-powered digital tools, have been seamlessly integrated onto IBA Lifesciences' website product pages. These dynamic widgets furnish researchers with real-time citation data, offering excerpts and images from peer-reviewed publications, live citation counts, and objective Bioz Stars ratings. By viewing the data displayed in these tools, researchers can make well-informed decisions about products, thereby augmenting the effectiveness of their research endeavors.

"We've heard wonderful feedback about the effectiveness of Bioz Badges and the Content Hub in educating our customer base," shares Anna Färger, Director of Marketing at IBA Lifesciences. She also notes that, "our internal teams find the tools to be a very useful resource in shaping our sales and marketing strategies to best suit our customers' needs."

Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-founder and CRO of Bioz, expresses her excitement for the partnership, stating that, "we are thrilled to see how powerful our Badges and Content Hub have been for the IBA Lifesciences team and their users. It is a pleasure to work with such a well-known company in the life science reagent space."

IBA Lifesciences offers a comprehensive range of products for cell and protein isolation, such as magnetic beads, buffers, vectors, purification kits, among others. These products are bolstered by peer-reviewed publications, highlighted through Bioz Badges and a Content Hub. The integration of these widgets effectively showcases the utility and effectiveness of IBA Lifesciences' products through peer-reviewed literature, empowering researchers with confidence, and reinforcing the joint commitment of both companies to advance scientific exploration.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific experimentation. Evidence-based product ratings and recommendations guide scientists toward the most validated products for their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs are advanced digital marketing solutions for product supplier websites to increase their user engagement and sales conversion.

