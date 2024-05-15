Cloud Security Leader Hires New VP for EMEA and Introduces Partner-Led Go-to-Market Strategy, Driving 270% Spike in Deal Registrations

Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced new investments in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to support demand for enhanced cloud security as it grows in existing markets and spreads across the region. New resources for the company's partner ecosystem, including a new partner portal and tech enablement boot camps, have already contributed to more than 270% growth in deal registrations this year. This increased focus on channel-driven growth is led by the company's new VP for EMEA, Scott Walker, a former sales, business and technical leader at companies including Illumio, BeyondTrust and Bomgar Corporation.

Organizations worldwide continue to increase the pace of cloud-driven transformations to maximize business efficiency and take advantage of new technologies like generative AI. In Europe, more than 90% of companies rank cloud programs as a priority, according to recent McKinsey research that urges European companies to "accelerate their cloud ambitions and activities." However, with growing cloud adoption, the awareness and need for cloud-specific security skills, strategies and technology is also increasing. In fact, organizations in Europe placed cloud security skills at the top of their list of challenges in a March 2024 Tech Buyer Spotlight Survey from IDC.

In this environment, Orca has already seen strong growth and traction in central and southern European countries including the U.K., France and Germany. It has started to see increasing demand in the Benelux region (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), Italy, and Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. This has led to a 50% increase in the number of partners closing business with Orca in the region.

"As cloud adoption accelerates across different geographies, organizations are quickly recognizing that it creates gaps in their existing security strategies. They're turning to trusted resellers and service providers for the best solutions to close those gaps," said Scott Walker, VP of EMEA at Orca Security. "As a pioneer in cloud security that continues to be on the forefront of innovation, we're helping partners field those conversations so they can show their customers what proper cloud security looks like. This environment is driving our strategy to put significant investment behind education and enablement for existing and new partners across the region."

Orca recently launched a new partner portal that adds features to streamline deal registration and price protection for partners worldwide. In EMEA specifically, the company is supplementing this new resource with tech enablement boot camps to help educate partners about the intricacies of cloud security, the challenges organizations face, and how they can work with Orca Security to solve them. This includes awareness and education about cloud security challenges organizations are facing in the race to adopt A.I., and how Orca supports them with new AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) features.

With its increased support and Tech Enablement Boot Camps, Orca has already completed dozens of new technical certifications among its partners in the region this year. For more information about Orca Security and its partner program, visit https://orca.security/partners.

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world's most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or book a personalized demo.

