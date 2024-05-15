The administration of US President Joe Biden has raised tariff rates on PV cell imports from China from 25% to 50%. It has also increased the tariff rates for semiconductors, electric vehicles, and EV batteries from China, among other goods. The US government has decided to raise the tariff rates it applies to solar cells imported from China from 25% to 50%. "The tariff increase will protect against China's policy-driven overcapacity that depresses prices and inhibits the development of solar capacity outside of China," the White House said in a statement. "China has used unfair practices to ...

