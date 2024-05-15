Arch Insurance Goes Live on Applied Systems Commercial Lines Panel

New Property Owner's product now live and available to trade

Brighton, UK, May 15, 2024® today announced that Arch Insurance has launched its specialist property owners insurance product on its commercial e-trading panel, enabling brokers using the software provider's cloud-based Applied Epic broker management system to now quote and bind directly with the insurer.

The new digital, e-trading solution is a specialist property investors insurance product designed for owners and landlords of let commercial and residential properties, as well as mixed portfolios. The policies also include all risks cover provided as standard.

The continuing expansion of Applied System's commercial lines panel is part of its stated strategy to become a significant player in the provision of commercial lines e-trading access for brokers, building on its leading position in the personal lines market.

Tony Silve, VP, National Director, Arch Online, commented: "We are delighted to offer Applied brokers e-trade access to our popular Property Owner's solution, as we continue to expand our digital solutions. We look forward to building our partnership with Applied, providing good customer outcomes and a choice for brokers to trade how they wish to trade with Arch".

Chris Moseley, Vice-President of Insurer Solutions, Applied Systems Europe, added: "E-trading of commercial lines products is reaching a tipping point in terms of both brokers' and customers' expectations, and we are seeing more insurers like Arch Insurance answering the call. We are delighted that Arch is now fully live and trading on our growing commercial lines panel with its excellent property owner's product."

