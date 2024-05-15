

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded higher on Wednesday as investors cheered mostly positive earnings results and awaited key U.S. CPI data later in the day for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.



The benchmark DAX was up 93 points, or half a percent, at 18,809 after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.



In corporate news, diversified group Merck KGaA surged 4.2 percent after Q1 adjusted profit fell less than expected.



Thyssenkrupp shares plunged 5.8 percent as the conglomerate cut its annual sales and profit forecasts for the second time in three months.



Energy group RWE rose about 1 percent after posting better-than-expected Q1 profit.



Lender Commerzbank jumped 4.2 percent after reporting its best quarterly profit in more than 10 years and upgrading outlook for lending income this year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken