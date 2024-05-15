

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were seeing modest gains on Wednesday amid hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to start cutting interest rates later this year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 29 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,457 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday.



Credit data firm Experian soared nearly 8 percent after it forecast annual organic revenue growth of between 6 percent and 8 percent for fiscal year 2025.



Drinks company Britvic surged 11 percent after posting a jump in interim profit and revenue and announcing a £75m share buyback.



Engineering group Hunting soared 23 percent on news of a new order win worth $145 million from the Kuwait Oil Company.



Telecom group Vodafone advanced 4.6 percent after launching a €500 million share buyback program.



