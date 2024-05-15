Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Substantial Shareholder

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

AIM and Media Release

15 May 2024

Base Resources Limited

Notice of change of interests by Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from Sustainable Capital Limited (Sustainable Capital) that it reduced its voting power in Base Resources from 290,537,049 ordinary shares to 277,931,128 ordinary shares representing 23.59% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Sustainable Capital's interest in 277,931,128 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interest Registered holder of shares Person entitled to be registered as holder Number of ordinary shares Sustainable Capital Limited HSBC-FUND SERVICES CLIENT A/C 006 HSBC BANK AUSTRALIA LIMITED 277,931,128

The decrease in Sustainable Capital's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares during the period from 13 June 2023 to 15 May 2024.

During this period, Sustainable Capital sold 14,103,738 shares for an average price of A$0.253 per share and acquired 1,497,817 shares for an average price of A$0.175.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations UK Media Relations Morrow Sodali Tavistock Communications Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Tel: +61 8 6160 4900 Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity Limited

James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800