LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
15 May 2024
Base Resources Limited
Notice of change of interests by Substantial Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from Sustainable Capital Limited (Sustainable Capital) that it reduced its voting power in Base Resources from 290,537,049 ordinary shares to 277,931,128 ordinary shares representing 23.59% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
Sustainable Capital's interest in 277,931,128 ordinary shares is held as follows:
|Holder of interest
|Registered holder of shares
|Person entitled to be registered as holder
|Number of ordinary shares
|Sustainable Capital Limited
|HSBC-FUND SERVICES CLIENT A/C 006
|HSBC BANK AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|277,931,128
The decrease in Sustainable Capital's holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares during the period from 13 June 2023 to 15 May 2024.
During this period, Sustainable Capital sold 14,103,738 shares for an average price of A$0.253 per share and acquired 1,497,817 shares for an average price of A$0.175.
A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
