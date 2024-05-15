DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About Rumours on our Bank's shares

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About Rumours on our Bank's shares 15-May-2024 / 10:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: About Rumours on our Bank's shares DATE: May 15, 2024 Please find below, disclosures received from our shareholders (BBVA) with regards to the rumours about potential sale of our Bank's shares which were publised today in some news websites. 'BBVA's offer for Banco Sabadell is fully financed with BBVA shares. Any speculation about the sale of a stake in Garanti BBVA to finance the offer is completely baseless and unfounded. Our commitment to Garanti BBVA is absolute.' *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 321765 EQS News ID: 1903937 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

