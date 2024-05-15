Solution enables teams to build presentations and interact with their live financial and operational data without ever having to leave Microsoft PowerPoint, creating a seamless flow of work

Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today introduced Vena for Microsoft PowerPoint, a native integration with Microsoft 365 purpose-built to help strategic finance and operations teams revolutionize the way they bring their numbers to life, align teams and inspire action with compelling financial presentations.

According to Gartner, improving finance metrics, insights and storytelling ranks as a top priority for chief financial officers (CFOs) in 2024. Vena for Microsoft PowerPoint combines the power of Vena's category-leading reporting and analytics capabilities with the advanced productivity and collaboration features of Microsoft 365 and Microsoft PowerPoint's familiar interface to help finance teams build presentations that turn data into impactful stories while simultaneously streamlining their flow of work.

With Vena for Microsoft PowerPoint, finance and operations professionals can build beautiful, audience-ready presentations in minutes, collaborate with stakeholders in real time, interact with live financial and operational data and refresh for the latest results-all without ever having to leave PowerPoint. This boosts personal effectiveness and operational efficiency while improving data storytelling, enabling them to better communicate powerful financial insights that drive improved decision making using their most up-to-date data.

"Vena for Microsoft PowerPoint is the latest step of Vena's commitment to driving business insights," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "With the ability to leverage Vena's dynamic datasets and automation technology, our customers can rapidly transform their Microsoft PowerPoint presentations into up-to-the-minute, decision-support tools."

Early adopters such as Bell Partners, an apartment investment and management company focused on quality multifamily rental communities throughout the United States, are already reporting significant productivity increases.

"Currently, it takes us an hour to pull together our monthly reporting package. Vena for Microsoft PowerPoint makes the monthly update only take a few minutes," said Michelle Canada, CPA Director of FP&A, Bell Partners.

With Vena for Microsoft PowerPoint, finance and operations professionals can:

Dynamically connect charts, tables, textual narratives and dashboards from a built-in library of their existing financial and operational reports to any slide while maintaining their calculations, corporate branding, data visualizations and standard financial formatting.

Interact with financial and operational data in real time and instantly refresh presentations with the latest results and Microsoft Excel formatting through a live integration with their Vena data model and reports.

Work with stakeholders on building and perfecting impactful, data-driven narratives in real time from anywhere on any device through Vena's native integration with Microsoft 365, which amplifies the best of their existing investment in Microsoft PowerPoint.

With these capabilities, finance and operations teams can dramatically reduce the time spent creating and updating financial presentations. They can collaborate in real time with anyone in their organization to build impactful, data-driven narratives. Additionally, teams can present with confidence using the latest numbers, and improve team alignment and decision making with enhanced data storytelling leveraging the presentation tool they already know and use.

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform natively integrated with Microsoft 365. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make agile and more informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances productivity, collaboration and insights. Over 1,800 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning.

