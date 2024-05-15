Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2024:
- Strong first quarter Group results with growth across all segments
- Revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 6.6%
- Net Income of $65.4 million, an increase of 219.5%
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $110.1 million, an increase of 9.7%
- Adjusted Net Income of $40.6 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.43
- Completed the sale of 65% equity stake in Progressive Produce for gross proceeds of $120.3 million and gain of $74.0 million
Financial Highlights Unaudited
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue
2,121
1,989
Income from continuing operations 2
71.5
35.0
Net Income
65.4
20.5
Net Income attributable to Dole plc
70.1
14.2
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
0.80
0.30
Diluted EPS
0.74
0.15
Adjusted EBITDA1
110.1
100.4
Adjusted Net Income1
40.6
32.3
Adjusted Diluted EPS1
0.43
0.34
_______________________
|1 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures.
2 Fresh Vegetables results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets, and its cash flows are presented separately in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion of our results included herein, outlook and all supplementary tables, including non-GAAP financial measures, are presented on a continuing operations basis.
Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman, said:
"We are pleased to deliver a strong result for the first quarter of 2024, with revenue growth of 6.6% and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 9.7% to $110.1 million.
"We successfully completed the sale of our 65% equity stake in Progressive Produce in March and used the net proceeds to strengthen our financial position by reducing our long-term debt by $100 million. At the end of the quarter, our net debt was $776 million.
"Our strong start to the year positions us well to deliver another good result in 2024. For the full year, we are maintaining our target to deliver Adjusted EBITDA in line with 2023 on a like-for-like basis. Adjusting for the sale of Progressive Produce, this implies an Adjusted EBITDA target of at least $360 million."
Group Results First Quarter
Revenue increased 6.6%, or $132.2 million, due to strong operational performance across all segments and a $12.8 million favorable impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by a net negative impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $13.3 million. On a like-for-like basis3, revenue was 6.7%, or $132.6 million, ahead of prior year.
Net Income increased 219.5% or $45.0 million, due to strong operational performance across the Group, as well as the gain on the sale of Progressive Produce of $74.0 million, offset partially by an impairment of goodwill of $36.7 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.7%, or $9.7 million, primarily driven by stronger performance in the Diversified Americas and Diversified EMEA segments. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.8%, or $10.8 million.
Adjusted Net Income increased $8.3 million, predominantly due to increases in Adjusted EBITDA as noted above and lower depreciation and interest expense, partially offset by higher tax expense. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $0.43 compared to $0.34 in the prior year.
_______________
3 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.
Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Fresh Fruit
824,229
69,435
798,910
69,211
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
853,598
25,959
798,100
23,406
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
476,882
14,705
422,751
7,770
Intersegment
(33,335
(30,594
Total
2,121,374
110,099
1,989,167
100,387
Fresh Fruit
Revenue increased 3.2%, or $25.3 million, primarily due to higher worldwide volumes of bananas and pineapples sold and an increase in worldwide pricing of pineapples, offset in part by lower worldwide pricing for bananas.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.3%, or $0.2 million, driven by higher volumes and lower fruit sourcing costs, partially offset by lower pricing and decreases in commercial cargo.
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
Revenue increased 7.0%, or $55.5 million, primarily due to strong performance in Ireland, the U.K. and Northern Europe, a favorable impact from foreign currency translation of $12.7 million and an incremental net positive impact of $6.2 million from acquisitions. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 4.6%, or $36.7 million, ahead of prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.9%, or $2.6 million, primarily driven by strong performance in Northern Europe and South Africa, as well as by a positive impact of $0.3 million from foreign currency translation. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 10.0%, or $2.3 million, ahead of prior year.
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
Revenue increased 12.8%, or $54.1 million, primarily driven by higher volumes of cherries sold, as a result of seasonal timing differences, improved pricing and volumes in avocados and generally strong volumes and better pricing across most commodities. These positive impacts were partially offset by decreases in berries and lower sales from the Progressive Produce business following its disposal in mid-March 2024. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 17.4%, or $73.4 million, ahead of the prior year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 89.3%, or $6.9 million, primarily driven by higher cherry revenue, improved performance in avocados in North America and generally stronger pricing and higher volumes across most commodities, partially offset by the impact of the disposal of the Progressive Produce business. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 106.0%, or $8.2 million, ahead of the prior year.
Capital Expenditures
Cash capital expenditures from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $18.2 million, which included investments in shipping containers, farming investments, efficiency projects in our warehouses and ongoing investments in IT and logistics assets. Additions through finance lease from continuing operations were $7.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Sale of Progressive Produce
On March 13, 2024, the Company completed the sale of its 65.0% equity interest in the Progressive Produce business to PTF Holdings. As a result of the sale, Dole received gross proceeds of $120.3 million in cash and recognized a gain on the sale of $74.0 million. On April 25, 2024, Dole voluntarily prepaid $100.0 million of its Term Loan facilities with proceeds from the sale of Progressive Produce.
Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt
Free cash flow from continuing operations was an outflow of $53.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Free cash flow was primarily driven by normal seasonal impacts. There were outflows from receivables based on higher sales and timing of collections, as well as higher inventories of finished goods, partially offset by the impact of higher accrued liabilities. Net Debt as of March 31, 2024 was $775.8 million.
Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024 (forward-looking statement)
We are very pleased with the strong start we have made to fiscal year 2024 and believe this puts us in a good position to deliver a strong overall result for the year.
While still early in the year and forecasting remains complex, we are maintaining our target to deliver full year Adjusted EBITDA in line with 2023 on a like-for-like basis. Adjusting for the disposal of Progressive Produce, this implies an Adjusted EBITDA target of at least $360 million for the full year.
For fiscal year 2024, we are maintaining our capital expenditure from continuing operations guidance to be in the range of $110 $120 million and are reducing our interest expense guidance to be in the range of $75 $80 million.
Dividend
On May 14, 2024, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $0.08 per share, payable on July 5, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 12, 2024. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on April 4, 2024 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
About Dole plc
A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Dole plc will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the first quarter 2024 financial results. The webcast can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations
The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (646) 307-1963 in the U.S. or +353 (1) 582 2023 in Ireland and +44 20 3481 4247 for U.K. and other international participants. The conference ID is 2520960.
Forward-looking information
Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.
Appendix
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues, net
2,121,374
1,989,167
Cost of sales
(1,926,697
(1,810,128
Gross profit
194,677
179,039
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses
(118,950
(120,879
Gain on disposal of business
73,950
Gain on asset sales
417
3,973
Impairment of goodwill
(36,684
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
(1,277
Operating income
112,133
62,133
Other income, net
7,622
1,775
Interest income
3,079
2,309
Interest expense
(17,948
(21,712
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings
104,886
44,505
Income tax expense
(34,401
(10,994
Equity method earnings
1,002
1,478
Income from continuing operations
71,487
34,989
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(6,051
(14,506
Net income
65,436
20,483
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,707
(6,324
Net income attributable to Dole plc
70,143
14,159
Income (loss) per share basic:
Continuing operations
0.80
0.30
Discontinued operations
(0.06
(0.15
Net income per share attributable to Dole plc basic
0.74
0.15
Income (loss) per share diluted:
Continuing operations
0.80
0.30
Discontinued operations
(0.06
(0.15
Net income per share attributable to Dole plc diluted
0.74
0.15
Weighted-average shares:
Basic
94,929
94,899
Diluted
95,229
95,024
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Operating Activities
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Net income
65,436
20,483
Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
6,051
14,506
Income from continuing operations
71,487
34,989
Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities continuing operations:
Depreciation and amortization
24,121
26,919
Impairment of goodwill
36,684
Impairment of fixed assets
1,277
Net gain on sale of assets and asset write-offs
(417
(3,973
Net gain on sale of business
(73,950
Stock-based compensation expense
1,832
1,330
Equity method earnings
(1,002
(1,478
Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs
1,591
1,589
Deferred tax (benefit) expense
(11,062
1,481
Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense
992
1,970
Other
(4,658
(3,089
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net of allowances
(123,162
(6,442
Inventories
(43,605
(9,836
Prepaids, other current assets and other assets
(1,443
(174
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities
86,359
(30,639
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities continuing operations
(34,956
12,647
Investing activities
Sales of assets
1,023
6,529
Capital expenditures
(18,238
(17,609
Proceeds from sale of business, net of transaction costs
115,845
Insurance proceeds
527
Purchases of investments
(187
(790
(Purchases) sales of unconsolidated affiliates
(374
1,507
Other
(2,097
(1,388
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities continuing operations
96,499
(11,751
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts
490,871
392,054
Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts
(573,994
(347,448
Dividends paid to shareholders
(7,594
(7,592
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
(7,173
(1,918
Other noncontrolling interest activity, net
(476
Payment of contingent consideration
(796
(1,151
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities continuing operations
(98,686
33,469
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
(5,630
2,697
Net cash provided by operating activities discontinued operations
5,753
2,580
Net cash used in investing activities discontinued operations
(382
(2,282
Cash provided by discontinued operations, net
5,371
298
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(37,402
37,360
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period, including discontinued operations
277,005
228,840
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period, including discontinued operations
239,603
266,200
Supplemental cash flow information:
Income tax payments, net of refunds
(10,498
(8,156
Interest payments on borrowings
(17,394
(19,417
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
239,397
275,580
Short-term investments
6,099
5,899
Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $19,354 and $18,360, respectively
621,282
538,177
Grower advance receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $17,627 and $19,839, respectively
105,146
109,958
Other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $13,410 and $13,227, respectively
120,986
117,069
Inventories, net of allowances of $4,522 and $4,792, respectively
409,482
378,592
Prepaid expenses
59,773
61,724
Other current assets
17,149
17,401
Fresh Vegetables current assets held for sale
405,733
414,457
Other assets held for sale
1,827
1,832
Total current assets
1,986,874
1,920,689
Long-term investments
15,696
15,970
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
130,992
131,704
Actively marketed property
13,781
13,781
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $447,605 and $444,775, respectively
1,086,843
1,102,234
Operating lease right-of-use assets
326,817
340,458
Goodwill
435,962
513,312
DOLE brand
306,280
306,280
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $117,551 and $134,420, respectively
30,643
41,232
Other assets
104,667
109,048
Deferred tax assets, net
69,004
66,485
Total assets
4,507,559
4,561,193
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable
599,445
670,904
Income taxes payable
63,396
22,917
Accrued liabilities
417,767
357,427
Bank overdrafts
12,054
11,488
Current portion of long-term debt, net
215,281
222,940
Current maturities of operating leases
62,910
63,653
Payroll and other tax
26,032
27,791
Contingent consideration
1,152
1,788
Pension and other postretirement benefits
16,038
16,570
Fresh Vegetables current liabilities held for sale
305,753
291,342
Dividends payable and other current liabilities
24,580
29,892
Total current liabilities
1,744,408
1,716,712
Long-term debt, net
774,361
845,013
Operating leases, less current maturities
269,735
287,991
Deferred tax liabilities, net
83,704
92,653
Income taxes payable, less current portion
16,664
16,664
Contingent consideration, less current portion
7,356
7,327
Pension and other postretirement benefits, less current portion
113,418
121,689
Other long-term liabilities
51,990
52,295
Total liabilities
3,061,636
3,140,344
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
33,766
34,185
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized and 94,929 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
949
949
Additional paid-in capital
799,515
796,800
Retained earnings
624,983
562,562
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(122,124
(110,791
Total equity attributable to Dole plc
1,303,323
1,249,520
Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
108,834
137,144
Total equity
1,412,157
1,386,664
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
4,507,559
4,561,193
Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Net income (Reported GAAP)
65,436
20,483
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
6,051
14,506
Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP)
71,487
34,989
Income tax expense
34,401
10,994
Interest expense
17,948
21,712
Mark to market (gains) losses
(2,870
822
Loss (gain) on asset sales
31
(4,167
Gain on disposal of business
(73,950
Cyber-related incident
4,750
Impairment of goodwill
36,684
Other items 4
(1,800
673
Adjustments from equity method investments
1,514
1,323
Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP)
83,445
71,096
Depreciation
21,848
24,303
Amortization of intangible assets
2,273
2,616
Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments
2,533
2,372
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
110,099
100,387
____________________
|4 For the three months ended March 31, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $1.8 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.7 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds.
Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP)
70,143
14,159
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
6,051
14,506
Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc
76,194
28,665
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
2,273
2,616
Mark to market (gains) losses
(2,870
822
Loss (gain) on asset sales
31
(4,167
Gain on disposal of business
(73,950
Cyber-related incident
4,750
Impairment of goodwill
36,684
Other items 5
(1,800
673
Adjustments from equity method investments
531
119
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
14,319
(309
NCI impact on items above
(10,861
(893
Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP)
40,551
32,276
Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP)
0.43
0.34
Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP)
0.43
0.34
Weighted average shares outstanding basic
94,929
94,899
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,229
95,024
______________
5 For the three months ended March 31, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $1.8 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.7 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds.
Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited
The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenues, net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross Margin %
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses
Other operating charges6
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
2,121,374
(1,926,697
194,677
9.2
(118,950
36,406
112,133
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
2,273
2,273
Mark to market (gains) losses
(120
(120
(120
Loss (gain) on asset sales
31
31
Gain on disposal of business
(73,950
(73,950
Impairment of goodwill
36,684
36,684
Other items
(1,800
(1,800
(1,800
Adjustments from equity method investments
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
2,121,374
(1,928,617
192,757
9.1
(116,677
(829
75,251
|____________________
6 Other operating charges for the three months ended March 31, 2024 is primarily comprised of a gain on disposal of business of $74.0 million, offset by a goodwill impairment charge of $36.7 million and a fixed asset impairment charge of $1.3 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Revenues, net
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross Margin %
Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses
Other operating charges7
Operating Income
Reported (GAAP)
1,989,167
(1,810,128
179,039
9.0
(120,879
3,973
62,133
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
2,616
2,616
Mark to market (gains) losses
(1,390
(1,390
(1,390
Loss (gain) on asset sales
(4,167
(4,167
Cyber-related incident
4,750
4,750
Other items
673
673
673
Adjustments from equity method investments
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
1,989,167
(1,810,845
178,322
9.0
(113,513
(194
64,615
|_____________________
7 Other operating charges for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $4.0 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Other income, net
Interest income
Interest expense
Income tax expense
Equity method earnings
Income from continuing operations
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Reported (GAAP)
7,622
3,079
(17,948
(34,401
1,002
71,487
(6,051
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
6,051
Amortization of intangible assets
2,273
Mark to market (gains) losses
(2,750
(2,870
Loss (gain) on asset sales
31
Gain on disposal of business
(73,950
Impairment of goodwill
36,684
Other items
(1,800
Adjustments from equity method investments
531
531
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
14,419
(100
14,319
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
4,872
3,079
(17,948
(19,982
1,433
46,705
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Other income, net
Interest income
Interest expense
Income tax expense
Equity method earnings
Income from continuing operations
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
Reported (GAAP)
1,775
2,309
(21,712
(10,994
1,478
34,989
(14,506
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
14,506
Amortization of intangible assets
2,616
Mark to market (gains) losses
2,212
822
Loss (gain) on asset sales
(4,167
Cyber-related incident
4,750
Other items
673
Adjustments from equity method investments
119
119
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(228
(81
(309
NCI impact on items above
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
3,987
2,309
(21,712
(11,222
1,516
39,493
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts
Net income
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to Dole plc
Diluted net income per share
Reported (GAAP)
65,436
4,707
70,143
0.74
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
6,051
6,051
Amortization of intangible assets
2,273
2,273
Mark to market (gains) losses
(2,870
(2,870
Loss (gain) on asset sales
31
31
Gain on disposal of business
(73,950
(73,950
Impairment of goodwill
36,684
36,684
Other items
(1,800
(1,800
Adjustments from equity method investments
531
531
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
14,319
14,319
NCI impact on items above
(10,861
(10,861
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
46,705
(6,154
40,551
0.43
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,229
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts
|
Net income
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to Dole plc
Diluted net income per share
Reported (GAAP)
20,483
(6,324
14,159
0.15
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
14,506
14,506
Amortization of intangible assets
2,616
2,616
Mark to market (gains) losses
822
822
Loss (gain) on asset sales
(4,167
(4,167
Cyber-related incident
4,750
4,750
Other items
673
673
Adjustments from equity method investments
119
119
Income tax on items above and discrete tax items
(309
(309
NCI impact on items above
(893
(893
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
39,493
(7,217
32,276
0.34
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
95,024
Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results Unaudited
Revenue for the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
Impact of Foreign Currency Translation
Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures
Like-for-like Increase (Decrease)
March 31, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Fresh Fruit
798,910
25,319
824,229
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
798,100
12,669
6,172
36,657
853,598
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
422,751
173
(19,441
73,399
476,882
Intersegment
(30,594
(2,741
(33,335
Total
1,989,167
12,842
(13,269
132,634
2,121,374
Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
Impact of Foreign Currency Translation
Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures
Like-for-like Increase (Decrease)
March 31, 2024
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Fresh Fruit
69,211
(46
270
69,435
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
23,406
349
(132
2,336
25,959
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
7,770
(9
(1,289
8,233
14,705
Total
100,387
294
(1,421
10,839
110,099
Net Debt Reconciliation
Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of March 31, 2024 is presented below. Net Debt as of March 31, 2024 was $775.8 million.
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP)
239,397
275,580
Debt (Reported GAAP):
Long-term debt, net
(774,361
(845,013
Current maturities
(215,281
(222,940
Bank overdrafts
(12,054
(11,488
Total debt, net
(1,001,696
(1,079,441
Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP)
(13,518
(14,395
Total gross debt
(1,015,214
(1,093,836
Net Debt (Non-GAAP)
(775,817
(818,256
Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities continuing operations (Reported GAAP)
(34,956
12,647
Less: Capital expenditures (Reported GAAP)8
(18,238
(17,609
Free cash flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)
(53,194
(4,962
|____________________
8 Capital expenditures do not include amounts attributable to discontinued operations.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release, we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.
Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (5) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (6) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding depreciation charges; (5) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (6) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (8) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.
Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (3) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; (5) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments; (6) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (7) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.
Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.
Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP unamortized debt discounts and debt issuance costs.
Free cash flow from continuing operations is calculated from GAAP net cash used in or provided by operating activities for continuing operations less GAAP capital expenditures.
Like-for-like basis refers to the U.S. GAAP measure or non-GAAP financial measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.
Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'24 results without taking unreasonable efforts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515539212/en/
Contacts:
Investor Contact:
James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc
joregan@totalproduce.com
+353 1 887 2794
Media Contact:
Brian Bell, Ogilvy
brian.bell@ogilvy.com
+353 87 2436 130