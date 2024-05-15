Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

Strong first quarter Group results with growth across all segments

Revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 6.6%

Net Income of $65.4 million, an increase of 219.5%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $110.1 million, an increase of 9.7%

of $110.1 million, an increase of 9.7% Adjusted Net Income of $40.6 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.43

Completed the sale of 65% equity stake in Progressive Produce for gross proceeds of $120.3 million and gain of $74.0 million

Financial Highlights Unaudited

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue 2,121 1,989 Income from continuing operations 2 71.5 35.0 Net Income 65.4 20.5 Net Income attributable to Dole plc 70.1 14.2 Diluted EPS from continuing operations 0.80 0.30 Diluted EPS 0.74 0.15 Adjusted EBITDA1 110.1 100.4 Adjusted Net Income1 40.6 32.3 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 0.43 0.34

_______________________

1 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures. 2 Fresh Vegetables results are reported separately as discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in our condensed consolidated statements of operations, its assets and liabilities are separately presented in our condensed consolidated balance sheets, and its cash flows are presented separately in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, our discussion of our results included herein, outlook and all supplementary tables, including non-GAAP financial measures, are presented on a continuing operations basis.

Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman, said:

"We are pleased to deliver a strong result for the first quarter of 2024, with revenue growth of 6.6% and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 9.7% to $110.1 million.

"We successfully completed the sale of our 65% equity stake in Progressive Produce in March and used the net proceeds to strengthen our financial position by reducing our long-term debt by $100 million. At the end of the quarter, our net debt was $776 million.

"Our strong start to the year positions us well to deliver another good result in 2024. For the full year, we are maintaining our target to deliver Adjusted EBITDA in line with 2023 on a like-for-like basis. Adjusting for the sale of Progressive Produce, this implies an Adjusted EBITDA target of at least $360 million."

Group Results First Quarter

Revenue increased 6.6%, or $132.2 million, due to strong operational performance across all segments and a $12.8 million favorable impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by a net negative impact from acquisitions and divestitures of $13.3 million. On a like-for-like basis3, revenue was 6.7%, or $132.6 million, ahead of prior year.

Net Income increased 219.5% or $45.0 million, due to strong operational performance across the Group, as well as the gain on the sale of Progressive Produce of $74.0 million, offset partially by an impairment of goodwill of $36.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.7%, or $9.7 million, primarily driven by stronger performance in the Diversified Americas and Diversified EMEA segments. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.8%, or $10.8 million.

Adjusted Net Income increased $8.3 million, predominantly due to increases in Adjusted EBITDA as noted above and lower depreciation and interest expense, partially offset by higher tax expense. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $0.43 compared to $0.34 in the prior year.

_______________

3 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.

Selected Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 824,229 69,435 798,910 69,211 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 853,598 25,959 798,100 23,406 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 476,882 14,705 422,751 7,770 Intersegment (33,335 (30,594 Total 2,121,374 110,099 1,989,167 100,387

Fresh Fruit

Revenue increased 3.2%, or $25.3 million, primarily due to higher worldwide volumes of bananas and pineapples sold and an increase in worldwide pricing of pineapples, offset in part by lower worldwide pricing for bananas.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.3%, or $0.2 million, driven by higher volumes and lower fruit sourcing costs, partially offset by lower pricing and decreases in commercial cargo.

Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA

Revenue increased 7.0%, or $55.5 million, primarily due to strong performance in Ireland, the U.K. and Northern Europe, a favorable impact from foreign currency translation of $12.7 million and an incremental net positive impact of $6.2 million from acquisitions. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 4.6%, or $36.7 million, ahead of prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.9%, or $2.6 million, primarily driven by strong performance in Northern Europe and South Africa, as well as by a positive impact of $0.3 million from foreign currency translation. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 10.0%, or $2.3 million, ahead of prior year.

Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW

Revenue increased 12.8%, or $54.1 million, primarily driven by higher volumes of cherries sold, as a result of seasonal timing differences, improved pricing and volumes in avocados and generally strong volumes and better pricing across most commodities. These positive impacts were partially offset by decreases in berries and lower sales from the Progressive Produce business following its disposal in mid-March 2024. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was 17.4%, or $73.4 million, ahead of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 89.3%, or $6.9 million, primarily driven by higher cherry revenue, improved performance in avocados in North America and generally stronger pricing and higher volumes across most commodities, partially offset by the impact of the disposal of the Progressive Produce business. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA was 106.0%, or $8.2 million, ahead of the prior year.

Capital Expenditures

Cash capital expenditures from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $18.2 million, which included investments in shipping containers, farming investments, efficiency projects in our warehouses and ongoing investments in IT and logistics assets. Additions through finance lease from continuing operations were $7.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Sale of Progressive Produce

On March 13, 2024, the Company completed the sale of its 65.0% equity interest in the Progressive Produce business to PTF Holdings. As a result of the sale, Dole received gross proceeds of $120.3 million in cash and recognized a gain on the sale of $74.0 million. On April 25, 2024, Dole voluntarily prepaid $100.0 million of its Term Loan facilities with proceeds from the sale of Progressive Produce.

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt

Free cash flow from continuing operations was an outflow of $53.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Free cash flow was primarily driven by normal seasonal impacts. There were outflows from receivables based on higher sales and timing of collections, as well as higher inventories of finished goods, partially offset by the impact of higher accrued liabilities. Net Debt as of March 31, 2024 was $775.8 million.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024 (forward-looking statement)

We are very pleased with the strong start we have made to fiscal year 2024 and believe this puts us in a good position to deliver a strong overall result for the year.

While still early in the year and forecasting remains complex, we are maintaining our target to deliver full year Adjusted EBITDA in line with 2023 on a like-for-like basis. Adjusting for the disposal of Progressive Produce, this implies an Adjusted EBITDA target of at least $360 million for the full year.

For fiscal year 2024, we are maintaining our capital expenditure from continuing operations guidance to be in the range of $110 $120 million and are reducing our interest expense guidance to be in the range of $75 $80 million.

Dividend

On May 14, 2024, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $0.08 per share, payable on July 5, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 12, 2024. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on April 4, 2024 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Appendix Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 2,121,374 1,989,167 Cost of sales (1,926,697 (1,810,128 Gross profit 194,677 179,039 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (118,950 (120,879 Gain on disposal of business 73,950 Gain on asset sales 417 3,973 Impairment of goodwill (36,684 Impairment of property, plant and equipment (1,277 Operating income 112,133 62,133 Other income, net 7,622 1,775 Interest income 3,079 2,309 Interest expense (17,948 (21,712 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 104,886 44,505 Income tax expense (34,401 (10,994 Equity method earnings 1,002 1,478 Income from continuing operations 71,487 34,989 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (6,051 (14,506 Net income 65,436 20,483 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,707 (6,324 Net income attributable to Dole plc 70,143 14,159 Income (loss) per share basic: Continuing operations 0.80 0.30 Discontinued operations (0.06 (0.15 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc basic 0.74 0.15 Income (loss) per share diluted: Continuing operations 0.80 0.30 Discontinued operations (0.06 (0.15 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc diluted 0.74 0.15 Weighted-average shares: Basic 94,929 94,899 Diluted 95,229 95,024

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Operating Activities (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income 65,436 20,483 Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes 6,051 14,506 Income from continuing operations 71,487 34,989 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 24,121 26,919 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Impairment of fixed assets 1,277 Net gain on sale of assets and asset write-offs (417 (3,973 Net gain on sale of business (73,950 Stock-based compensation expense 1,832 1,330 Equity method earnings (1,002 (1,478 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 1,591 1,589 Deferred tax (benefit) expense (11,062 1,481 Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense 992 1,970 Other (4,658 (3,089 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of allowances (123,162 (6,442 Inventories (43,605 (9,836 Prepaids, other current assets and other assets (1,443 (174 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 86,359 (30,639 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities continuing operations (34,956 12,647 Investing activities Sales of assets 1,023 6,529 Capital expenditures (18,238 (17,609 Proceeds from sale of business, net of transaction costs 115,845 Insurance proceeds 527 Purchases of investments (187 (790 (Purchases) sales of unconsolidated affiliates (374 1,507 Other (2,097 (1,388 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities continuing operations 96,499 (11,751 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts 490,871 392,054 Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts (573,994 (347,448 Dividends paid to shareholders (7,594 (7,592 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (7,173 (1,918 Other noncontrolling interest activity, net (476 Payment of contingent consideration (796 (1,151 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities continuing operations (98,686 33,469 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (5,630 2,697 Net cash provided by operating activities discontinued operations 5,753 2,580 Net cash used in investing activities discontinued operations (382 (2,282 Cash provided by discontinued operations, net 5,371 298 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (37,402 37,360 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period, including discontinued operations 277,005 228,840 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period, including discontinued operations 239,603 266,200 Supplemental cash flow information: Income tax payments, net of refunds (10,498 (8,156 Interest payments on borrowings (17,394 (19,417

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 239,397 275,580 Short-term investments 6,099 5,899 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $19,354 and $18,360, respectively 621,282 538,177 Grower advance receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $17,627 and $19,839, respectively 105,146 109,958 Other receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $13,410 and $13,227, respectively 120,986 117,069 Inventories, net of allowances of $4,522 and $4,792, respectively 409,482 378,592 Prepaid expenses 59,773 61,724 Other current assets 17,149 17,401 Fresh Vegetables current assets held for sale 405,733 414,457 Other assets held for sale 1,827 1,832 Total current assets 1,986,874 1,920,689 Long-term investments 15,696 15,970 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 130,992 131,704 Actively marketed property 13,781 13,781 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $447,605 and $444,775, respectively 1,086,843 1,102,234 Operating lease right-of-use assets 326,817 340,458 Goodwill 435,962 513,312 DOLE brand 306,280 306,280 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $117,551 and $134,420, respectively 30,643 41,232 Other assets 104,667 109,048 Deferred tax assets, net 69,004 66,485 Total assets 4,507,559 4,561,193 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 599,445 670,904 Income taxes payable 63,396 22,917 Accrued liabilities 417,767 357,427 Bank overdrafts 12,054 11,488 Current portion of long-term debt, net 215,281 222,940 Current maturities of operating leases 62,910 63,653 Payroll and other tax 26,032 27,791 Contingent consideration 1,152 1,788 Pension and other postretirement benefits 16,038 16,570 Fresh Vegetables current liabilities held for sale 305,753 291,342 Dividends payable and other current liabilities 24,580 29,892 Total current liabilities 1,744,408 1,716,712 Long-term debt, net 774,361 845,013 Operating leases, less current maturities 269,735 287,991 Deferred tax liabilities, net 83,704 92,653 Income taxes payable, less current portion 16,664 16,664 Contingent consideration, less current portion 7,356 7,327 Pension and other postretirement benefits, less current portion 113,418 121,689 Other long-term liabilities 51,990 52,295 Total liabilities 3,061,636 3,140,344 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 33,766 34,185 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized and 94,929 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 949 949 Additional paid-in capital 799,515 796,800 Retained earnings 624,983 562,562 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (122,124 (110,791 Total equity attributable to Dole plc 1,303,323 1,249,520 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 108,834 137,144 Total equity 1,412,157 1,386,664 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 4,507,559 4,561,193

Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) 65,436 20,483 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 6,051 14,506 Income from continuing operations (Reported GAAP) 71,487 34,989 Income tax expense 34,401 10,994 Interest expense 17,948 21,712 Mark to market (gains) losses (2,870 822 Loss (gain) on asset sales 31 (4,167 Gain on disposal of business (73,950 Cyber-related incident 4,750 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Other items 4 (1,800 673 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,514 1,323 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 83,445 71,096 Depreciation 21,848 24,303 Amortization of intangible assets 2,273 2,616 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 2,533 2,372 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 110,099 100,387

____________________

4 For the three months ended March 31, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $1.8 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.7 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds.

Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) 70,143 14,159 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 6,051 14,506 Income from continuing operations attributable to Dole plc 76,194 28,665 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,273 2,616 Mark to market (gains) losses (2,870 822 Loss (gain) on asset sales 31 (4,167 Gain on disposal of business (73,950 Cyber-related incident 4,750 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Other items 5 (1,800 673 Adjustments from equity method investments 531 119 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 14,319 (309 NCI impact on items above (10,861 (893 Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) 40,551 32,276 Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP) 0.43 0.34 Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.43 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,929 94,899 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,229 95,024

______________

5 For the three months ended March 31, 2024, other items is primarily comprised of $1.8 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset writedowns. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, other items is primarily comprised of $0.7 million of asset writedowns, net of insurance proceeds.

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses Other operating charges6 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 2,121,374 (1,926,697 194,677 9.2 (118,950 36,406 112,133 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 2,273 2,273 Mark to market (gains) losses (120 (120 (120 Loss (gain) on asset sales 31 31 Gain on disposal of business (73,950 (73,950 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 36,684 Other items (1,800 (1,800 (1,800 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,121,374 (1,928,617 192,757 9.1 (116,677 (829 75,251

____________________ 6 Other operating charges for the three months ended March 31, 2024 is primarily comprised of a gain on disposal of business of $74.0 million, offset by a goodwill impairment charge of $36.7 million and a fixed asset impairment charge of $1.3 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin % Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses Other operating charges7 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 1,989,167 (1,810,128 179,039 9.0 (120,879 3,973 62,133 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Amortization of intangible assets 2,616 2,616 Mark to market (gains) losses (1,390 (1,390 (1,390 Loss (gain) on asset sales (4,167 (4,167 Cyber-related incident 4,750 4,750 Other items 673 673 673 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 1,989,167 (1,810,845 178,322 9.0 (113,513 (194 64,615

_____________________ 7 Other operating charges for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is comprised of gains on asset sales of $4.0 million, as reported on the Dole plc GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax expense Equity method earnings Income from continuing operations Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) 7,622 3,079 (17,948 (34,401 1,002 71,487 (6,051 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 6,051 Amortization of intangible assets 2,273 Mark to market (gains) losses (2,750 (2,870 Loss (gain) on asset sales 31 Gain on disposal of business (73,950 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 Other items (1,800 Adjustments from equity method investments 531 531 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 14,419 (100 14,319 NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 4,872 3,079 (17,948 (19,982 1,433 46,705

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax expense Equity method earnings Income from continuing operations Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Reported (GAAP) 1,775 2,309 (21,712 (10,994 1,478 34,989 (14,506 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 14,506 Amortization of intangible assets 2,616 Mark to market (gains) losses 2,212 822 Loss (gain) on asset sales (4,167 Cyber-related incident 4,750 Other items 673 Adjustments from equity method investments 119 119 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (228 (81 (309 NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 3,987 2,309 (21,712 (11,222 1,516 39,493

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts Net income Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to Dole plc Diluted net income per share Reported (GAAP) 65,436 4,707 70,143 0.74 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 6,051 6,051 Amortization of intangible assets 2,273 2,273 Mark to market (gains) losses (2,870 (2,870 Loss (gain) on asset sales 31 31 Gain on disposal of business (73,950 (73,950 Impairment of goodwill 36,684 36,684 Other items (1,800 (1,800 Adjustments from equity method investments 531 531 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items 14,319 14,319 NCI impact on items above (10,861 (10,861 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 46,705 (6,154 40,551 0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,229

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts Net income Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to Dole plc Diluted net income per share Reported (GAAP) 20,483 (6,324 14,159 0.15 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 14,506 14,506 Amortization of intangible assets 2,616 2,616 Mark to market (gains) losses 822 822 Loss (gain) on asset sales (4,167 (4,167 Cyber-related incident 4,750 4,750 Other items 673 673 Adjustments from equity method investments 119 119 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (309 (309 NCI impact on items above (893 (893 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 39,493 (7,217 32,276 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,024

Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results Unaudited

Revenue for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Impact of Foreign Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Like-for-like Increase (Decrease) March 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 798,910 25,319 824,229 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 798,100 12,669 6,172 36,657 853,598 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 422,751 173 (19,441 73,399 476,882 Intersegment (30,594 (2,741 (33,335 Total 1,989,167 12,842 (13,269 132,634 2,121,374

Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Impact of Foreign Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Like-for-like Increase (Decrease) March 31, 2024 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 69,211 (46 270 69,435 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 23,406 349 (132 2,336 25,959 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 7,770 (9 (1,289 8,233 14,705 Total 100,387 294 (1,421 10,839 110,099

Net Debt Reconciliation

Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of March 31, 2024 is presented below. Net Debt as of March 31, 2024 was $775.8 million.

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP) 239,397 275,580 Debt (Reported GAAP): Long-term debt, net (774,361 (845,013 Current maturities (215,281 (222,940 Bank overdrafts (12,054 (11,488 Total debt, net (1,001,696 (1,079,441 Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP) (13,518 (14,395 Total gross debt (1,015,214 (1,093,836 Net Debt (Non-GAAP) (775,817 (818,256

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities continuing operations (Reported GAAP) (34,956 12,647 Less: Capital expenditures (Reported GAAP)8 (18,238 (17,609 Free cash flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) (53,194 (4,962

____________________ 8 Capital expenditures do not include amounts attributable to discontinued operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release, we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations and Net Debt, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.

Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (5) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (6) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (3) adding interest expense; (4) adding depreciation charges; (5) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (6) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; and (8) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) subtracting the income or adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes; (2) adding amortization charges on intangible assets; (3) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from certain derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, included adding or subtracting asset write-downs from extraordinary events, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held for sale and actively marketed property, adding impairment charges on goodwill and adding costs incurred for the cyber-related incident; (5) the Company's share of these items from equity method investments; (6) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (7) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.

Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP unamortized debt discounts and debt issuance costs.

Free cash flow from continuing operations is calculated from GAAP net cash used in or provided by operating activities for continuing operations less GAAP capital expenditures.

Like-for-like basis refers to the U.S. GAAP measure or non-GAAP financial measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures.

Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'24 results without taking unreasonable efforts.

