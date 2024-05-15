

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday amid expectations for higher demand after industry data showed U.S. crude and gasoline inventories fell in the week ended May 10.



A weaker dollar also lent some support after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the central bank is unlikely to raise its key interest rate to tackle elevated inflation.



After producer price data for April surprised on the upside, traders looked ahead to key U.S. CPI data due later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's next steps.



Brent crude futures rose 0.4 percent to $82.70 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $78.30.



Sentiment was underpinned after industry data showed shrinking U.S. stockpiles.



Crude oil inventories in the United States fell by 3.104 million barrels in the week ending May 10, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API). Analysts had expected a 1-million-barrel build.



Gasoline inventories fell by 1.269 million barrels while distillate inventories rose by 349,000 barrels.



The Energy Information Administration will release its weekly U.S. petroleum supply report later in the session.



Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth for the current year by 0.14 million barrels per day, to 1.1 million barrels, largely citing weak demand in developed OECD nations.



