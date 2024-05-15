Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223
Frankfurt
15.05.24
09:06 Uhr
13,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
15.05.2024 | 12:18
122 Leser
Keller Group Plc - Result of AGM

Keller Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

15 May 2024

Keller Group plc (the "Company")
Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 10:00am today.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution

Votes

For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes

Votes Withheld

1 - To receive the Annual Report and Accounts

53,878,370

100.00%

2,550

0.00%

53,880,920

196,494

2 - To approve the

Directors' Remuneration Policy

51,360,080

95.11%

2,639,884

4.89%

53,999,964

77,450

3 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report

52,568,778

97.35%

1,431,265

2.65%

54,000,043

77,371

4 - To declare a final dividend of 31.3p per Ordinary Share

54,016,129

100.00%

0

0.00%

54,016,129

61,285

5 - To re-appoint

Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors

53,277,451

98.64%

732,164

1.36%

54,009,615

67,799

6 - To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the remuneration of the Auditors

53,835,838

99.67%

179,130

0.33%

54,014,968

62,446

7 - To elect Annette Kelleher as a Director

53,298,124

99.70%

162,718

0.30%

53,460,842

616,572

8 - To re-elect Paula Bell as a Director

52,696,815

98.57%

764,675

1.43%

53,461,490

615,924

9 - To re-elect David Burke as a Director

53,939,601

99.89%

61,143

0.11%

54,000,744

76,670

10 - To re-elect Juan G. Hernández Abrams as a Director

53,244,313

98.59%

760,429

1.41%

54,004,742

72,672

11 - To re-elect Peter Hill CBE as a Director

52,198,312

96.67%

1,796,325

3.33%

53,994,637

82,777

12 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock as a Director

53,240,067

98.58%

764,675

1.42%

54,004,742

72,672

13 - To re-elect Michael Speakman as a Director

53,816,218

99.65%

188,526

0.35%

54,004,744

72,670

14 - To authorise the Directors to allot securities pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006

51,747,469

95.82%

2,257,274

4.18%

54,004,743

72,671

15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights

52,921,326

97.99%

1,083,418

2.01%

54,004,744

72,670

16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in limited circumstances

46,900,012

86.84%

7,104,730

13.16%

54,004,742

72,672

17 - To authorise market purchases of the Company's shares

53,436,922

98.99%

546,832

1.01%

53,983,754

93,660

18 - To authorise the payment of political donations and political expenditure

52,902,069

98.42%

851,235

1.58%

53,753,304

324,110

19 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice

53,145,268

98.40%

866,857

1.60%

54,012,125

65,289

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 54,016,129 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 74.02% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 15 May 2024 was 73,099,735 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 123,153 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17, and 19 as Special Resolutions.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.


© 2024 PR Newswire
