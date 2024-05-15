Keller Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

15 May 2024

Keller Group plc (the "Company")

Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 10:00am today.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Votes Withheld 1 - To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 53,878,370 100.00% 2,550 0.00% 53,880,920 196,494 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 51,360,080 95.11% 2,639,884 4.89% 53,999,964 77,450 3 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report 52,568,778 97.35% 1,431,265 2.65% 54,000,043 77,371 4 - To declare a final dividend of 31.3p per Ordinary Share 54,016,129 100.00% 0 0.00% 54,016,129 61,285 5 - To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors 53,277,451 98.64% 732,164 1.36% 54,009,615 67,799 6 - To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the remuneration of the Auditors 53,835,838 99.67% 179,130 0.33% 54,014,968 62,446 7 - To elect Annette Kelleher as a Director 53,298,124 99.70% 162,718 0.30% 53,460,842 616,572 8 - To re-elect Paula Bell as a Director 52,696,815 98.57% 764,675 1.43% 53,461,490 615,924 9 - To re-elect David Burke as a Director 53,939,601 99.89% 61,143 0.11% 54,000,744 76,670 10 - To re-elect Juan G. Hernández Abrams as a Director 53,244,313 98.59% 760,429 1.41% 54,004,742 72,672 11 - To re-elect Peter Hill CBE as a Director 52,198,312 96.67% 1,796,325 3.33% 53,994,637 82,777 12 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock as a Director 53,240,067 98.58% 764,675 1.42% 54,004,742 72,672 13 - To re-elect Michael Speakman as a Director 53,816,218 99.65% 188,526 0.35% 54,004,744 72,670 14 - To authorise the Directors to allot securities pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 51,747,469 95.82% 2,257,274 4.18% 54,004,743 72,671 15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 52,921,326 97.99% 1,083,418 2.01% 54,004,744 72,670 16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in limited circumstances 46,900,012 86.84% 7,104,730 13.16% 54,004,742 72,672 17 - To authorise market purchases of the Company's shares 53,436,922 98.99% 546,832 1.01% 53,983,754 93,660 18 - To authorise the payment of political donations and political expenditure 52,902,069 98.42% 851,235 1.58% 53,753,304 324,110 19 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice 53,145,268 98.40% 866,857 1.60% 54,012,125 65,289

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 54,016,129 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 74.02% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 15 May 2024 was 73,099,735 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 123,153 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17, and 19 as Special Resolutions.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com , as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com .

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.