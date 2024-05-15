Keller Group Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
15 May 2024
Keller Group plc (the "Company")
Result of 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 10:00am today.
In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:
Resolution
Votes
For
%
Votes Against
|
%
Total Votes
Votes Withheld
1 - To receive the Annual Report and Accounts
53,878,370
100.00%
2,550
0.00%
53,880,920
196,494
2 - To approve the
Directors' Remuneration Policy
51,360,080
95.11%
2,639,884
4.89%
53,999,964
77,450
3 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report
52,568,778
97.35%
1,431,265
2.65%
54,000,043
77,371
4 - To declare a final dividend of 31.3p per Ordinary Share
54,016,129
100.00%
0
0.00%
54,016,129
61,285
5 - To re-appoint
Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors
53,277,451
98.64%
732,164
1.36%
54,009,615
67,799
6 - To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the remuneration of the Auditors
53,835,838
99.67%
179,130
0.33%
54,014,968
62,446
7 - To elect Annette Kelleher as a Director
53,298,124
99.70%
162,718
0.30%
53,460,842
616,572
8 - To re-elect Paula Bell as a Director
52,696,815
98.57%
764,675
1.43%
53,461,490
615,924
9 - To re-elect David Burke as a Director
53,939,601
99.89%
61,143
0.11%
54,000,744
76,670
10 - To re-elect Juan G. Hernández Abrams as a Director
53,244,313
98.59%
760,429
1.41%
54,004,742
72,672
11 - To re-elect Peter Hill CBE as a Director
52,198,312
96.67%
1,796,325
3.33%
53,994,637
82,777
12 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock as a Director
53,240,067
98.58%
764,675
1.42%
54,004,742
72,672
13 - To re-elect Michael Speakman as a Director
53,816,218
99.65%
188,526
0.35%
54,004,744
72,670
14 - To authorise the Directors to allot securities pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
51,747,469
95.82%
2,257,274
4.18%
54,004,743
72,671
15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
52,921,326
97.99%
1,083,418
2.01%
54,004,744
72,670
16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in limited circumstances
46,900,012
86.84%
7,104,730
13.16%
54,004,742
72,672
17 - To authorise market purchases of the Company's shares
53,436,922
98.99%
546,832
1.01%
53,983,754
93,660
18 - To authorise the payment of political donations and political expenditure
52,902,069
98.42%
851,235
1.58%
53,753,304
324,110
19 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice
53,145,268
98.40%
866,857
1.60%
54,012,125
65,289
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 54,016,129 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 74.02% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 15 May 2024 was 73,099,735 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 123,153 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17, and 19 as Special Resolutions.
This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand on the Company's website at www.keller.com.
