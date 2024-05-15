Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Churchwell Insurance Agency proudly announces agency principal Chaz Churchwell (D&O Insurance savant) will speak on a panel at SOLD OUT & OVER SUBSCRIBED Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit at the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel June 5th and 6th, where industry titans will discuss trends of the microcap ecosystem. This exclusive event offers a unique platform for emerging private and public companies to showcase their vision to a highly selective audience of institutional investors, venture capital, family office, private equity firms, and high-net-worth individuals from North America and abroad. This year's event will feature dynamic companies representing diverse sectors that will have the opportunity to deliver captivating presentations that highlight their business models, growth strategies, and investment potential. Companies will have the opportunity to forge meaningful connections via 1-on-1 meetings in the Rodeo Ballroom.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Centurion One Capital for their ongoing trust and endorsement. Time after time their team curates and hosts best in class events. It's an honor for Churchwell Insurance Agency's Executive Liability Team to have Centurion One Capital's trust and for me to be recognized as a thought leader in the microcap sector with the opportunity to contribute in discussions on trends and challenges faced by companies in this space," said Chaz Churchwell.

Known for their caring and wholistic approach of helping clients make educated decisions on strategic coverage options, and for the networking support they offer to connect their clients to other trusted colleagues in the microcap ecosystem, Churchwell Insurance Agency has solidified its position as trusted and valuable advisors to microcap companies. Specializing in Directors & Officers Liability, Cyber Liability, Errors & Omissions Liability, and more the agency's Executive Liability Team is honored to have the ongoing endorsement of Centurion One Capital when recommending insurance solutions to their clients and colleagues. "We are thrilled to be the exclusive insurance agency invited to participate in Centurion One Capital's prestigious LA Summit," said Chaz Churchwell. "Such confidence and faith in our team further validates the work we are committed to as providers of top-shelf service and advisement to our clients in the microcap pubco sector."

About Churchwell Insurance Agency: A veteran-owned boutique group renowned for their specializations in providing comprehensive insurance solutions to microcap public companies with market capitalization under $600 million operating in a wide range of industries, including AI, biotech, defense, energy, fintech, high-tech, life science, SPAC, and EV. Churchwell Insurance Agency operates by a code of honor, integrity, humility, and grit. The agency's mission is simple: work hard protecting what clients work hard to building. Their Executive Liability Team understands the unique risks and challenges faced by a microcap public company, and they are dedicated to working with microcap friendly underwriters to deliver tailored insurance solutions that safeguard client interest. Furthermore, as a connected agency in the microcap ecosystem Churchwell Insurance Agency is uniquely positioned to make connections to other sector industry professional to further the success of their clients as the relationship deepens and the learn their client's pain points beyond insurance. For the Executive Liability Team it is about more than mitigating risk and safeguarding against emerging threats; it is about adding value.

