15.05.2024
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 14-May-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

485.79p

INCLUDING current year revenue

489.91p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 14-May-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

371.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue

374.84p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 14-May-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

319.68p

INCLUDING current year revenue

319.68p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


