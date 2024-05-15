Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 50,193 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 6, 2024, up to and including May 10, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue May 6, 2024 106 218.5174 ARCX May 6, 2024 94 218.1500 CDRG May 6, 2024 171 218.3300 HRTF May 6, 2024 500 218.1400 XNAS May 6, 2024 6,870 218.2929 XNYS May 7, 2024 800 219.3263 XNAS May 7, 2024 8,532 219.3518 XNYS May 8, 2024 456 219.1242 ARCX May 8, 2024 300 219.7600 KNLI May 8, 2024 700 219.2043 XNAS May 8, 2024 11,461 219.2511 XNYS May 9, 2024 300 220.2800 ARCX May 9, 2024 90 221.4900 BATY May 9, 2024 300 220.4867 KNLI May 9, 2024 200 220.7750 XNAS May 9, 2024 6,505 220.6868 XNYS May 10, 2024 501 221.1702 ARCX May 10, 2024 85 221.1400 XCIS May 10, 2024 940 221.0796 XNAS May 10, 2024 11,282 221.0863 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,069,400.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,101,782. The figure of 202,101,782 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

