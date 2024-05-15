Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 50,193 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 6, 2024, up to and including May 10, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
May 6, 2024
106
218.5174
ARCX
May 6, 2024
94
218.1500
CDRG
May 6, 2024
171
218.3300
HRTF
May 6, 2024
500
218.1400
XNAS
May 6, 2024
6,870
218.2929
XNYS
May 7, 2024
800
219.3263
XNAS
May 7, 2024
8,532
219.3518
XNYS
May 8, 2024
456
219.1242
ARCX
May 8, 2024
300
219.7600
KNLI
May 8, 2024
700
219.2043
XNAS
May 8, 2024
11,461
219.2511
XNYS
May 9, 2024
300
220.2800
ARCX
May 9, 2024
90
221.4900
BATY
May 9, 2024
300
220.4867
KNLI
May 9, 2024
200
220.7750
XNAS
May 9, 2024
6,505
220.6868
XNYS
May 10, 2024
501
221.1702
ARCX
May 10, 2024
85
221.1400
XCIS
May 10, 2024
940
221.0796
XNAS
May 10, 2024
11,282
221.0863
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,069,400.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,101,782. The figure of 202,101,782 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
